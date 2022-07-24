Tusculum University family members will support an international organization at an August event on campus that will provide shoes and socks to children in need.
The distribution will occur Saturday, Aug. 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Tusculum’s Indoor Practice Facility. Samaritan’s Feet, an international organization, is sponsoring the event with assistance from the Tweed Family Foundation.
The event will benefit children from Greene County. Organizers and volunteers will distribute 220 pairs of shoes and socks to the children. Leaders have identified the recipients of 140 shoes, and the rest will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
In addition to the shoes and socks, recipients will receive a “hope tote,” which will contain an inspiring message from volunteers. Recipients will also have the opportunity to have their feet washed.
Anyone interested in volunteering can register at https://bit.ly/3zf94c9. These volunteers should also call Alicia Morrow, regional program manager for Samaritan’s Feet, at 479-212-0733 or email amorrow@samaritansfeet.org. Volunteers are needed between 1 to 6 p.m., but they are not expected to stay the entire time.
Samaritan’s Feet believes a new pair of shoes and the act of foot washing can provide a tangible foundation of hope and the opportunity for a better life. The organization also believes these items prompt children to focus in school, reduce worry in families and protect feet to decrease the possibility of receiving a foot-borne disease.
The Tweed Family Foundation’s vision is to be vessels of Christ’s model to ensure physical needs are met in the region. By demonstrating its faith in Christ and His model of ministry, the foundation hopes the door to the heart of humanity is opened to wholeness as the spiritual need is able to come into focus in the midst of the physical need being met.
“We welcome this opportunity to engage with the community and partner with Samaritan’s Feet and the Tweed Family Foundation for this important event,” said Richard Miller, Tusculum’s associate vice president of institutional effectiveness. “Most of us are fortunate to live without worrying about basic necessities, but that is not the case for everyone. Thankfully, all of us involved in this event will have the privilege of making these children’s days brighter and allow them to walk comfortably.”
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.