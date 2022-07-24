shoe distribution

Tusculum University family members will support an international organization at an August event on campus that will provide shoes and socks to children in need.

The distribution will occur Saturday, Aug. 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Tusculum’s Indoor Practice Facility. Samaritan’s Feet, an international organization, is sponsoring the event with assistance from the Tweed Family Foundation.

