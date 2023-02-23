Tusculum University is celebrating the creativity, messages and talent of African American artists by reading their works, showing their speeches or playing their music during an annual event on campus.
The African American Read-In will take place from noon-1:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, in the living room of the Scott M. Niswonger Commons. All Tusculum family members and the community are welcome to attend and participate in this event, which the university’s English and Languages Department and Center for Civic Advancement are sponsoring, according to a press release.
Attendees will be able to read or listen to poetry, plays, novels or essays from African American authors. Participants are also able to bring a work of their choosing, but organizers will have some selections available for reading.
The department and the CCA added a new element for this year’s African American Read-In, in which attendees can play speeches or music from notable African American leaders and artists. The African American Read-In is a national event founded by the National Council for Teachers of English.
The event is free, and the school will provide light refreshments and giveaways. Visitors are encouraged to drop in or stay for the whole event.
“In February schools, libraries, churches and community groups all around the country come together to celebrate African American literature, history and culture,” said Shelby Ward, assistant professor of interdisciplinary studies and the CCA’s director. “Tusculum University is excited to once again participate in this event, and we hope to broaden the scope and participation in honor of this year’s Black History Month.”
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.