Tusculum University is celebrating the creativity, messages and talent of African American artists by reading their works, showing their speeches or playing their music during an annual event on campus.

The African American Read-In will take place from noon-1:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, in the living room of the Scott M. Niswonger Commons. All Tusculum family members and the community are welcome to attend and participate in this event, which the university’s English and Languages Department and Center for Civic Advancement are sponsoring, according to a press release.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you