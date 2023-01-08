GREENEVILLE — Research by undergraduate chemistry and biology students at Tusculum University into another method to treat cancer, one that would spare healthy parts of the body, will benefit from a new grant that will enable the professor guiding them to dedicate additional time to the initiative.

The Appalachian College Association has selected Dr. Dennis Ashford, associate professor of chemistry, for a fellowship during the 2023-24 academic year. As part of the fellowship, Tusculum will receive funds to pay another instructor to teach one of Ashford’s courses in the fall and spring semesters.

