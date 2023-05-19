Gatton College of Pharmacy

The Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy at ETSU was founded in 2005 with a mission to "develop progressive, team-oriented pharmacists who improve health care, focusing on rural and underserved communities."

During a special called meeting on Friday, the East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees voted to lower tuition for future pharmacists attending the ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy in Johnson City, Tennessee.

The reduction was made possible following the TN General Assembly’s decision to provide a $2.5 million annual state appropriation to the college, the first state funding for the college since its founding in 2005.

