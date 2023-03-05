The Topper Tech Team has been helping students and teachers alike since its inception in 2019.
Each year, the group of Science Hill juniors and seniors are selected and trained to tutor students, faculty and staff on the use of Chromebooks, Canvas, Google Suite, NearPod, and other apps used in a variety of academic settings. They are also trained to repair broken screens and/or take care of many other issues with the functionality of Chromebooks.
“The Topper Tech Team has been an amazing part of our mission at Science Hill of being significant in our student’s lives,” Science Hill assistant principal Aaron Wood said. “We hope to develop a pipeline for our Topper Tech Team from our new Computer Science and Networking programs. We are excited about having more students serve in this role based in the SHHS library.”
Science Hill senior Olivia Habart is in her second semester with the Topper Tech Team and plans on studying to be an engineer in college. That is one reason she was excited to join the Topper Tech Team.
“I’ve been wanting to do engineering, and I am really into STEM, so I saw this opportunity and signed up,” Habart said. “Last semester I really enjoyed it because you get to learn more about computers and be hands-on, while also meeting new people and helping them solve their Chromebook issues.”
Science Hill senior Mariah Marshall was referred to the class by some of her friends who graduated and said that she has enjoyed her time as a member of the team. She also noted that it is a good way to interact with people to learn customer service skills.
“We help anyone out that has Chromebook issues that we can fix,” Marshall said. “That includes a broken screen, if they can’t connect to the Wi-Fi, or they can’t log in to Canvas, we are here to help them.”
The addition of the Networking path in the Information Technology portion of CTE will allow students to design, develop, support and management of hardware, software, multimedia and systems integration services. The IT industry is a dynamic and entrepreneurial working environment that has a revolutionary impact on the economy and society.
But even if IT may not be a career path, being a member of the Topper Team is still fulfilling, according to Science Hill junior Lauren Chesser.
“I wanted to learn to help fix Chromebooks so I could help my friends and other students with their Chromebook issues, and I have actually helped quite a few,” she said.