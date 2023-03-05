Topper Tech Team

The Topper Tech Team has been helping students and teachers alike with Chromebook issues since its inception in 2019.

 Collin Brooks

Each year, the group of Science Hill juniors and seniors are selected and trained to tutor students, faculty and staff on the use of Chromebooks, Canvas, Google Suite, NearPod, and other apps used in a variety of academic settings. They are also trained to repair broken screens and/or take care of many other issues with the functionality of Chromebooks.

