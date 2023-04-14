Four Science Hill High School students recently competed in the inaugural CareerQuestTN Culinary Challenge, and took home first place over 10 other area high schools.
The Science Hill Culinary Arts team included Junius Fullard, Nancy Borsos, Anna Jefson and Gianna Mancini.
“Witnessing the students exhibit such passion as they developed the menu and incorporated all of their knowledge to work as a professional team to produce the menu in forty-five minutes makes me extremely proud," said Science Hill Culinary Arts teacher Sasha Johnson. "Their hard work, practice and persistence paid off.”
She added, “The CareerQuest Culinary Challenge was an amazing event - from the collaboration between area culinary instructors, regional chef judges and amazing volunteers to the pride and passion of every student involved. This was truly a top-notch event.”
For the competition, area chefs and teachers collaborated to create competition rules and requirements that would challenge students. The students were responsible for perfecting their recipes, creating a menu, plating their food and presenting their dishes. The competition only lasted 45 minutes, and students had to complete the cook-off while a sanitation judge observed all food prep and provided feedback to each school following their presentation.
After completing the competition, Fullard said that it was interesting creating a menu and figuring out food costs. Jefson added that a lot of research went into developing the menu and the recipes. The group tested different recipes and adjusted different ingredients for find their perfect blends. During the competition, the group also divided up responsibilities when it came to cooking and presenting their dish.
“It definitely gave us an opportunity to see how much the pace can increase when you’re not in a class or school-kitchen environment,” Fullard said. “It was a great opportunity to have industry leaders in our area to provide us with insight into what we are doing well and what we need to improve on. That is going to help build a foundation for our further endeavors in the culinary field.”
Mancini is a junior at Science Hill but has applied for early graduation in order to attend culinary school. While she is looking forward to her future in culinary arts, she said that the competition was a great experience.
“I thought it was really fun and I really enjoyed the different aspects of it,” she said. “I loved the fast pace, the plating, just all of it…I felt like we prepared really well with our time limits and had everything we need already out and ready for us. I think it worked really well.”
Borsos, a senior, will attend the University of Tennessee in the fall with plans of majoring in business. Her goal after graduating is to open her own bakery. She noted that she really enjoys cooking and loves testing new recipes for her family. That helped her when it came to the competition
“I really enjoyed it and I was really grateful to be a part of something that can hopefully be an annual competition,” Borsos said. “It was really fun overall. I think being able to experience a competition firsthand is also a great real-world experience about how life can be if that is a path you’d like to go down.”
While the competition was tough, Jefson said that the judges complimented the Science Hill team on their great communication skills. She added that she was happy to represent Science Hill and show the region what students in the culinary program are capable of.
“Now our region knows that we have culinary rock stars,” Jefson said. “It showed that every school is important in what they do and that they are preparing workforce-ready students.”
The First Tennessee Development District (FTDD) planned and organized the CareerQuestTN Culinary Challenge and Lottie Ryans, who serves as the Director of Workforce & Literacy Initiatives with the FTDD, said it was great to see all the enthusiasm of the participants and spectators.
"Hospitality & tourism is such a critical piece of our economy in the region and across the state," Ryans said. “Culinary is a key piece, so uplifting the excellent programs in our region and allowing employers to see the quality of the student’s work and their future pipeline of employees is important."
Students at Science Hill and other regional schools will be able to visit CareerQuest Tennessee, which brings 4,000 students from across Northeast Tennessee to the campus of ETSU, which will be on April 27 & 28.
For more information about Science Hill High School and the programs that are offered, please visit ScienceHill.JCschools.org.