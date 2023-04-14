Four Science Hill High School students recently competed in the inaugural CareerQuestTN Culinary Challenge, and took home first place over 10 other area high schools.

The Science Hill Culinary Arts team included Junius Fullard, Nancy Borsos, Anna Jefson and Gianna Mancini.

