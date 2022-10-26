Topper Academy

Topper Academy teachers work closely with students, supporting and encouraging them the whole way. AMBER BROPHY/JOHNSON CITY PRESS

Topper Academy offers alternative learning methods for students who struggle with traditional school settings, as well as additional supports and opportunities which will help to set students up for success after graduation.

While there is a wide range of support needs and reasons why a student may struggle in a traditional high school setting, Johnson City Schools’ Topper Academy approaches every student with the same strategy: utilizing a low teacher to student ratio and additional resources to walk alongside the student and support them however they need.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video