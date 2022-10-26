Topper Academy offers alternative learning methods for students who struggle with traditional school settings, as well as additional supports and opportunities which will help to set students up for success after graduation.
While there is a wide range of support needs and reasons why a student may struggle in a traditional high school setting, Johnson City Schools’ Topper Academy approaches every student with the same strategy: utilizing a low teacher to student ratio and additional resources to walk alongside the student and support them however they need.
“We have extra support for all kinds of students with all kinds of needs, and I think people don’t realize that,” said Sheri Cooper, an Employability, Skills and Transition counselor at Topper. “We just have a lot more resources down here for kids who need them.”
According to Cooper, most of the kids that attend Topper are there because they have gotten so far behind academically, that without added support they would not be able to graduate on time. At Topper, the students have access to counseling, resources, social workers and any other supports they may need, as well as a school staff that knows each student by name and can work one-on-one with students.
“So the general perspective of an alternative school is that the ‘bad kids’ go there because they can’t handle the real school,” said Cooper. “In my opinion, our kids actually have to work harder because they usually come to us (behind on credits). So they have to work three times as hard to get caught up and graduate.”
As an alternative high school, there are many ways that Topper Academy differs from the traditional structure of Science Hill High School. However, since Topper is a program of Science Hill, students still learn according to the state standards and when they graduate, they are leaving school with a state-approved Science Hill diploma.
Beyond this, Topper offers a learning program that is more flexible, self-paced and hands-on.
“It’s nothing like traditional learning in the sense of the teacher instructs and the student receives and is tested,” said Topper Academy’s principal George Laoo. “This is completely an online program with teacher support.”
What this means is that students do their coursework online through the program Edmentum, a self-paced learning platform which allows students to catch up on credits at their own speed. Although their instruction is online, students are still required to be present every day at Topper Academy’s campus where they are able to receive one-on-one support and guidance from teachers.
Laoo said that he has been very happy to see the kids fully embrace the program and find a place where they are comfortable learning and growing. Cooper added that Topper’s administration checks in with the kids often and values their input on things concerning the school’s operations and the school’s community connections.
“I mean I think the thing that would probably surprise people the most is how many leaders we have (at Topper),” said Cooper. “They’re entrepreneurs. … They run a garden and sell (the produce) to local restaurants, and the students are the ones that go into those restaurants and talk to the chefs. … We do community service projects, and they go out into the community and they talk to all the people about what has to be done.”
She went on to praise the students who work with her in the cafeteria to cook lunch and coffee-time snacks for other students throughout the day. While she supervises and guides the students, she said that there are basically 24 students who “are running a legitimate restaurant by themselves every single day.”
At Topper, students are able to have direct hands-on work experience that fully prepares them for a future career — something that they might not otherwise be able to take advantage of. Through partnerships and grants, Topper Academy is able to hire students to work in the school building or pay local businesses to let students intern there and gain experience while in school.
Cooper listed some community partners like Youth Village, the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council, East Tennessee State University, the Department of Labor, University of Tennessee Extension Office agents, and others who have helped Topper through partnerships and grants.
“I’m really proud of the program,” said Laoo. “We’ve got an amazing staff and teachers that just invest in and care about the kids. We’re the last support for them as they go out the door to graduation.”
Some students stay at Topper Academy for all four years of high school, and others return to Science Hill at some point along the way. Regardless, Laoo said that the goal of the academy is to give the students the resources and support that they need for whatever path they choose.
Many of the students at Topper graduate as juniors, and are able to get a head start on college or trade school. Some earn their technical certificates before they turn 18 and are able to immediately enter the workforce. These kids have gone on to become lawyers, truck drivers, cosmetologists, pharmacists, electricians, police officers, chefs and more.
Although they may take an alternative route to get there, after graduation “(these kids) are the ones doing all the stuff that’s gonna keep our society going,” said Cooper.