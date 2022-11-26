TN Achieves logo

TN Promise students participating in the tnAchieves program crossed a significant milestone this month. Over the last 15 years, tnAchieves students have given back more than 4 million hours of community service.

A pillar and requirement of the organization since its 2008 launch, tnAchieves students volunteer their time at local schools, religious organizations, animal shelters and food pantries and participate in community cleanup projects such as working with state parks. An overwhelming 96% of students report that they enjoy their time volunteering and find their experiences to be fulfilling. Students may also participate in job shadowing and career exploration activities to meet this requirement.

