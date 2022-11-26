TN Promise students participating in the tnAchieves program crossed a significant milestone this month. Over the last 15 years, tnAchieves students have given back more than 4 million hours of community service.
A pillar and requirement of the organization since its 2008 launch, tnAchieves students volunteer their time at local schools, religious organizations, animal shelters and food pantries and participate in community cleanup projects such as working with state parks. An overwhelming 96% of students report that they enjoy their time volunteering and find their experiences to be fulfilling. Students may also participate in job shadowing and career exploration activities to meet this requirement.
“tnAchieves is built on a foundation of giving back,” said tnAchieves President and CEO Krissy DeAlejandro. “We hope that students find meaningful opportunities to give back to the communities that are investing in them while also exploring potential career opportunities. This unique component of TN Promise allows students to expand their horizons, and we are proud of the more than 4 million hours they have contributed to worthwhile causes across our state.”
On Friday, Nov. 18, students spent time volunteering at community college campuses across the state to earn hours for the upcoming deadline. Students spent the day assisting the campus food pantries and working in the community garden at Pellissippi State Community College to address food insecurity that may prevent students from successfully completing coursework. This opportunity allowed the students to not only work toward completing their community service goals, but they were also able to view various community college campuses, make faculty connections and see what resources will be available to them once they enter college.
The next deadline for students to complete and submit their recorded eight hours of community service is Dec. 1, 2022. Students must submit hours at www.tnachieves.org to remain eligible to receive the TN Promise scholarship for the spring semester.