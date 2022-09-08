tnAcheives has launched a new program which offers additional funding to students who are receiving TN Promise scholarships which will help them navigate some of the hidden costs of college.
Last week, tnAchieves accepted the first applications for their new student financial aid effort: COMPLETE grants. COMPLETE grants were made available for TN Promise students who need additional financial assistance. These grants help to address some of the costs associated with attending college which are not covered by the TN Promise scholarship. Eligible students are now able to apply for up to $1,000 per semester to assist with computers, tools, textbooks, transportation, food insecurity or other hardships they can document as a barrier to accessing or remaining engaged in college.
“Students who are hungry or cannot afford tools for the TCAT or books for class have a very real disadvantage. tnAchieves COMPLETE provides a more level playing field,” said tnAchieves CEO Krissy DeAlejandro.
In the first week of the program, tnAchieves disbursed $240,572 to 1,033 TN Promise students in 83 counties.
While eligible students will have access to this additional funding, students are also paired with a proactive tnAchieves COMPLETE Coach to provide equally important non-financial support. Students will work with a full-time tnAchieves team member who will help ease the transition to college and ensure students are successful throughout their entire college careers.
“Thanks to Governor Lee and the General Assembly we now have the opportunity to provide a full suite of wraparound support services for our economically disadvantaged students in an effort to reverse negative enrollment trends exacerbated by the pandemic,” said DeAlejandro.
This program is modeled after the successful Knox Promise program that tnAchieves developed and launched in 2019. Knox Promise increased a student’s likelihood of retaining by 156 percent! tnAchieves is working to replicate this success statewide with a specific focus on economically disadvantaged students.
“Results from our Knox Promise pilot are clear; students are much more successful when they have access to a COMPLETE coach and grants to ease the cost of college attendance,” DeAlejandro said.
Students who are eligible for these grants will be able to use these grant funds for expenses from the following categories: transportation to school (gift cards for gas money or Uber), grocery store gift cards, money for technology or required course materials, assistance with paying for rent and utilities, money for hidden class fees and more.