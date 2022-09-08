Education logo

tnAcheives has launched a new program which offers additional funding to students who are receiving TN Promise scholarships which will help them navigate some of the hidden costs of college.

Last week, tnAchieves accepted the first applications for their new student financial aid effort: COMPLETE grants. COMPLETE grants were made available for TN Promise students who need additional financial assistance. These grants help to address some of the costs associated with attending college which are not covered by the TN Promise scholarship. Eligible students are now able to apply for up to $1,000 per semester to assist with computers, tools, textbooks, transportation, food insecurity or other hardships they can document as a barrier to accessing or remaining engaged in college.

