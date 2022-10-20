Volunteers Needed

Volunteers Needed Logo

 Metro Creative Connection

In their mission to make mentors available to all Tennessee Promise students, tnAchieves is looking for nearly 120 mentors for students in local counties by the end of the day tomorrow.

Tennessee is the Volunteer State, and no one knows this better than tnAchieves. Over the last 15 years, tnAchieves has recruited more than 85,000 volunteers across Tennessee to encourage high school seniors as they transition to college. This year alone, tnAchieves has over 7,000 committed volunteers who will work with our 62,000 anticipated TN Promise applicants.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video