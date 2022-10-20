In their mission to make mentors available to all Tennessee Promise students, tnAchieves is looking for nearly 120 mentors for students in local counties by the end of the day tomorrow.
Tennessee is the Volunteer State, and no one knows this better than tnAchieves. Over the last 15 years, tnAchieves has recruited more than 85,000 volunteers across Tennessee to encourage high school seniors as they transition to college. This year alone, tnAchieves has over 7,000 committed volunteers who will work with our 62,000 anticipated TN Promise applicants.
While these numbers are significant, tnAchieves still needs 2,000 volunteers before tomorrow’s deadline. Many mentors are still needed in the following local counties:
Carter - 18 mentors needed
Johnson - 7 mentors needed
Sullivan - 49 mentors needed
Washington - 42 mentors needed
“Our philosophy is easy but critical. We believe every student should have the opportunity to earn a high-quality credential after high school,” said tnAchieves President and CEO Krissy DeAlejandro. “TN Promise is more than a scholarship. Its partners understand the importance of removing barriers and building a solid foundation. Our mentors are a pillar of this work. They believe in the power of community, technical and university education and their role is to share this with our students.”
tnAchieves has been providing scholarships with mentor support since 2008. For 2023, they are reimagining the mentor program so that all mentors begin working with their students in November of 2022 and meet their students in person at the student’s high school in December or January. tnAchieves mentors serve three critical roles for their students as a task-manager, resource and encourager.
Registering is quick and easy. tnAchieves provides training for mentors, so no prior expertise is necessary. Mentors only need to commit to a total of twelve hours per year - one hour per month. The deadline to register as a mentor is tomorrow- Friday, October 21. To learn more and join us, visit https://tnAchieves.org/mentors.