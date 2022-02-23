History of the the Lost State of Franklin will come alive Saturday during a re-enactment of the famous 1788 battle at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site.
The site will be open from from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to give visitors an opportunity to learn of the failed state and its namesake battle that was fought on the property of Col. John Tipton.
Local re-enactors from the Overmountain Men of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will be on the historic grounds to educate visitors about the formation of the state of Franklin, offer a demonstration of the weapons used in the late 1700s and provide a re-enactment of the historicbattle between neighbors.
There will be showings of “The Mysterious Lost State of Franklin” documentary at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Highlighting the day will be a re-enactment at 2 p.m. of the battle that took place 234 years ago between between the forces of Tipton and John Sevier.
Preserving History In The Region
The Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is dedicated to preserving the early history of Northeast Tennessee and to telling the story of the two prominent families who called the site home.
Tipton-Haynes includes 45 acres, 11 historic buildings, the Tipton/Gifford/ Simerly cemetery and a limestone cave. Also on the grounds, visitors can see a buffalo trace, a nature trail and a natural spring.
Col. John Tipton, a hero of the American Revolution, purchased the site in 1784 after moving from Shenandoah County, Virginia, to settle in what was then Washington County, North Carolina.
In the next few years, Tipton — a North Carolina loyalist — would become embroiled in a controversy over statehood for the frontier territory.
In February of 1788, the Battle of the State of Franklin turned Tipton’s home into a battleground for Franklin independence.
FRANKLINITES VS. TIPTONITES
While tensions existed for more than three years with no major conflicts, friction between the Franklinites (who wanted to name the new state for one of this nation’s founders, Benjamin Franklin) and the North Carolina loyalists (also called Tiptonites) eventually developed into an armed conflict.
Earlier that month, the North Carolina sheriff of Washington County, Jonathan Pugh, was ordered by the county court under Colonel John Tipton to seize property of John Sevier, governor of the state of Franklin, for taxes he owed to the state of North Carolina.
Pugh obeyed those orders and seized some of Sevier’s property, including taking several slaves from his home while Sevier was away in Greene County.
Sevier’s property and slaves were taken to Tipton’s cabin for safekeeping by the sheriff, which led to the Battle of the State of Franklin. An angry Sevier marched to Tipton’s property with 100 men on Feb. 27, 1788 and positioned themselves a few hundred yards from his cabin.
The colonel was now surrounded in his cabin with only his family and a handful of supporters.
A Siege Of Combatants
The next day, Sevier sent a second flag of truce to Tipton requesting his surrender. Tipton replied: “To this flag I sent an answer, letting the men assembled there know that all I wanted was a submission to the laws of North Carolina, and if they would acquiesce with this proposal I would disband my troops here ...”
Realizing that Tipton and his small party were not going to surrender, Sevier decided to lay siege to Tipton’s cabin instead of risking any bloodshed by assaulting the cabin.
After sneaking out of Tipton’s cabin, Major Robert Love joined his brother, Thomas Love, in raising a small party to reinforce Tipton.
On the evening of Feb. 28, Major Love’s party dashed into the Tipton cabin, when it was discovered the Franklinite sentries had left their post around the cave because of bitter cold weather.
The End Of Franklin
Tipton troops were reinforced again on Feb. 29 when Col. George Maxwell and his North Carolina loyalists from Sullivan County reached the Tipton cabin early that morning. They arrived during a heavy snowstorm and were not detected by Sevier’s men.
Not knowing exactly who fired first, both sides fired a volley at each other and upon hearing the shots, Col. Tipton decided to attack Sevier. While dashing out of his cabin, Col. Tipton exclaimed, “Boys, every man who is a soldier come out.”
The fight was brief, but decisive. Following 10 minutes of fighting, Sevier and his men retreated back to Jonesborough. The state of Franklin would be dissolved more than a year later.
Col. John Tipton would later help Tennessee become the 16th state of the Union. His adversary — John Sevier — would be elected the first governor of the state of Tennessee.
Admission for the State of Franklin Battle is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. For more information call 926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is located at 2620 S. Roan St. in Johnson City and is a Tennessee Historical Commission-owned state historic site.