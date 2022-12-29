Fairmont Elementary School
By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Schools announced their decision in the spring of 2021 to transition to two middle schools by returning fifth grade to the elementary schools and reconfiguring Indian Trail and Liberty Bell as middle schools serving grades 6-8.

This systemwide transition went into effect in August of this year, and so far the schools have been handling the transition in an overall positive way.

Carol McGill

Carol McGill, principal at Fairmont Elementary, is Johnson City’s longest-tenured principal.

