Johnson City Schools announced their decision in the spring of 2021 to transition to two middle schools by returning fifth grade to the elementary schools and reconfiguring Indian Trail and Liberty Bell as middle schools serving grades 6-8.
This systemwide transition went into effect in August of this year, and so far the schools have been handling the transition in an overall positive way.
Fairmont Elementary has adjusted particularly well to the transition, according to principal Carol McGill.
“It’s been awesome,” she said. “People say (fifth grade) came back, but they never left, and they’ve always been ours. … We have had a long term relationship with a lot of them because quite a few of them were here even in pre-K.”
As Johnson City Schools’ newest elementary school, McGill said that Fairmont’s facilities were thankfully already well prepared to accommodate the extra class space needed for fifth grade. The biggest challenge was making sure that incoming fifth grade teachers were familiar with the school and prepared for the change.
Fairmont created five teaching roles for fifth grade, but the challenge was that some of the teachers had never taught at that grade level. In order to help these new fifth grade teachers prepare for the 2022-23 school year, Fairmont brought these teachers out to the school for three visits over the previous school year.
During these visits the teachers connected with academic coaches and teaching teams who helped them prepare for teaching a new grade level. They also worked hard throughout the spring to familiarize themselves with school culture and expectations as well as the grade level standards they would be teaching.
These visits to Fairmont also gave the teachers opportunities to introduce themselves to the students who would be in their classrooms.
“So that made it pretty secure for the kids since they would be able to recognize them when school started. … I think that’s comforting to kids with all of the newness at the beginning of the year,” said McGill.
She said that after working closely with their academic coaches and teams throughout the first semester of the 2022-23 school year, she is very happy to see how quickly the teachers have adjusted and become a part of the Fairmont family.
McGill said that the other big surprise was how easily the students took to the transition. She said that while there were many questions about how it would work and how fifth grade at Fairmont would be compared to what they had heard about fifth grade at Indian Trail, many of the students told her they were happy they got to stay at the school for an extra year.
Although the return of fifth grade to Fairmont did not mean the addition of sports, band or orchestra as some students had hoped, the school administration made sure to acquire things like bigger desks, chairs and equipment for the students to use.
McGill added that she is pleased to see the ways that fifth graders have been taking on leadership roles at Fairmont this past semester.
“When they’re on their way from the buses or when they’re coming in, they will help people who are having trouble finding their way, or you know they give people advice about how to do things,” she said. “They really take that leadership role in every aspect of school culture.”
McGill said that she is happy to see fifth grade back at Fairmont, and that she thinks it was the right decision for the students.
“The fewer times they have to make that kind of an adjustment … I think it’s a plus for students,” she said. “You know, they come in feeling ready to go and secure and confident and I think anytime you have that for more time is a plus as far as academic performance and socio-emotional growth.”
“When you transition, it takes a while to, you know, clarify expectations and get used to changes, so when they’ve been here (since kindergarten) they can kind of hit the ground running and get a lot more academic time in,” she added.
McGill said that a great deal of the success that the school has had is in part due to the strong community connections that the school has.
Fairmont administrators spent a lot of time last year communicating with families and making sure that they understood exactly what to expect. The district’s diligent communications with Johnson City Transit regarding bus routes and timetables also helped to ensure a smooth return to school.
“I think the system did such a great job at the central office level with the supervisors and (the district’s superintendent) Dr. Barnett supporting us the whole year leading up to the transition,” said McGill.
She said that in the spring, Fairmont is hoping to organize a special field trip for fifth grade as well as an end of year celebration.
On Friday, Indian Trail principal Dr. James Jacobs will share how the middle school has handled the transition and addition of 7th and 8th grade.