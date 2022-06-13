The Johnson City Public Library’s “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading program kicked off last week, but there is still plenty of time to sign up.
Last week kids got to hang out at the library for fun and games that included tie-dying shirts, creating a sidewalk chalk obstacle course, making paper boats and much more.
If you missed the opening festivities, don’t worry because there are plenty more fun events planned for the summer, and there is still time to sign up.
This summer reading program offers reading challenges for all ages and will include fun events and opportunities to win prizes throughout the summer. Registration is still open, so don’t miss out on this chance to get yourself and your kids involved in this fun program.
For more information or to register, visit the library’s website at jcpl.org/summer-reading.