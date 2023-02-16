At the Jeremiah School in Johnson City, Oliver the therapy cat provides cuddles, laughs and friendship to both students and staff.
Last year, Oliver was found and taken in by one of the families at the Jeremiah School, and he has since gone from a stray cat without a home to one of the most loved members of the school’s staff.
“I like him being here because he actually has a bigger home, gets attention 24/7, has a feeding schedule and all the kids like him,” said Sam, the student whose family found Oliver last year.
At the Jeremiah School, Oliver gets to live his best life while being cared for by the school’s students and in turn offering entertainment and emotional support to his caretakers. Oliver lives in the school’s front office where he has his own little cat space in a refurbished closet, as well as plenty of perches and soft places to enjoy around the office space.
“I’ve never really seen a school that has their own pet,” remarked Wyatt, a student at Jeremiah School. He added that he thought it was a cool and unique thing to have, and he enjoys finding Oliver hiding under furniture and hanging out on his cat tree.
During the school day, classes take turns cleaning Oliver’s litter box and making sure he has plenty of food and water.
According to the school’s principal, Oliver is always very excited to see her and the rest of the staff when they arrive in the mornings, demanding lots of love and attention after being alone all night.
The rest of the staff agreed that they enjoy being welcomed by Oliver when they get to work.
After all the students and staff have arrived for the day, Oliver gets visits from students who may be having a difficult time, or who maybe just want to say hello.
“Different kids can go get him and bring him into the (counseling) office, and he naturally makes them feel really calm and they connect really well with him,” said the school’s counselor Shauna Scott.
Scott added that when the students spend time petting Oliver, it can help to ease any dysregulation they are feeling and even helps them to calm down and process any big emotions they are feeling.
“He’s definitely great for quicker regulation. He is a friend and so if they are feeling lonely, or are feeling a little out of place, he provides that automatic social connection for them,” she said.
“Animals are very intuitive, but they don’t require you to explain yourself or have to say anything. You can just be quiet with the animal and they can understand what you need,” said Jo Cullen, the school’s executive director.
“To just have an animal that has no expectations of you, to just be able to relax — I mean, it’s amazing,” she continued. “Some of the times we’ve seen students come up (to the office) and they’re frustrated … and then the cat will come and you just see their whole body language change. … It’s wonderful.”
The students are also able to practice many practical and social skills when interacting with Oliver. Taking care of his food and litter box teaches them responsibility and gives them a sense of pride and self-esteem. Interacting with him teaches them about personal space, boundaries, and how to care for and respect other living beings.
School staff remarked that Oliver has been a great unifier for the students at the school. Aside from the few students who are allergic and cannot interact with him, most of the students are able to use Oliver as a shared experience to talk about and bond over. Even the students who don’t get to interact with him in person enjoy seeing him in the office window where he enjoys sitting and chattering at squirrels and birds.
“He has definitely provided a lot of humor to the staff and the kids,” laughed Scott.
The students often bring Oliver gifts like treats and toys, and they enjoy watching him play with his catnip toys. The school staff said that he has a great deal of personality and he regularly manages to brighten everyone’s day.
While the Jeremiah School does work Oliver’s needs into their budget, Cullen said that donations of food, litter and toys are always appreciated. For more information about the Jeremiah School and their work as a therapeutic day school, visit https://www.jeremiahschool.com/.