Students at St. Mary’s School celebrated Vincent Van Gogh’s birthday last week by creating a floor-to-ceiling mural of The Starry Night, one of Van Gogh’s most famous paintings.
The Starry Night was painted in 1889 during Van Gogh’s stay at the Saint-Paul-de-Masoule hospital in Saint Remy, France.
Here’s how the students made the mural:
They were given an individual square from a smaller, gridded-off version of the artwork. Each student then cut out a piece of 15-inches-by-15-inches paper and scaled up their particular square’s lines, shapes, and colors on it.
Art teacher Felicia Gregory then pieced all the large squares together and placed them in order on the library windows — school officials said “the effect was dazzling!” They also said the uniqueness of each student’s work is evident in the mural.
Students wished Van Gogh a happy birthday during morning prayer time with technology teacher Calvin Price agreeing to portray Van Gogh for the day.
The display will remain in the halls for several weeks.
St. Mary’s school officials said such collaborative work between classes at the school is a common theme at the school that reinforces cross curricular and cross grade level cooperation in order to provide a unique education experience.