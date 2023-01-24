“Conversations That Matter” — a podcast series from the McKinney Center in Jonesborough — just released its first episode of 2023 featuring Rayford and Anita Johnson as the series’ first married couple.
In the January episode, moderators Brittany Butler and Michelle Treece talk with the Johnsons about topics including racism, faith, family and building relationships.
Rayford will share his experience of growing up in a small town in North Carolina, and he and Anita discuss how it differed from her experience growing up in Johnson City.
The couple will also talk about being pastors at Jubilee World Outreach Church, Rayford’s work with the NAACP and raising their family in Washington County.
The moderators and guest conversationalists use this podcast as an opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations about the diverse range of experiences in Washington County.
Each episode brings together two local guests from differing backgrounds and gives them a chance to explore their own cultures and perspectives, discuss what makes them unique, discover their similarities and explore their differences.
The goal of the series is for guests and participants to hear the stories of their neighbors, appreciate and understand experiences different from their own and celebrate each other’s contributions to the Washington County community.
“Conversations That Matter” is inspired by the Diversity & Equity Subcommittee at the McKinney Center and their desire to highlight the experiences of all voices in Washington County, with an intention to include marginalized groups.
By showcasing these conversations, the subcommittee hopes to open doors to new ideas and perspectives among our neighbors.
“Conversations That Matter” is available to view on YouTube and on a variety of podcast streaming services.