Conversations That Matter

Rayford and Anita Johnson sit down with the moderators for January’s episode of “Conversations That Matter.”

 Contributed/Nora Davis

“Conversations That Matter” — a podcast series from the McKinney Center in Jonesborough — just released its first episode of 2023 featuring Rayford and Anita Johnson as the series’ first married couple.

In the January episode, moderators Brittany Butler and Michelle Treece talk with the Johnsons about topics including racism, faith, family and building relationships.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you