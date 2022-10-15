Langston Centre

The Langston Centre at 315 Elm St. is a multicultural facility that promotes community engagement through arts, education and leadership activities. The center sits on the site of the historic Langston High School — Johnson City’s school for African-American students from 1893-1965.

 AMBER BROPHY/JOHNSON CITY PRESS

The Langston Centre in downtown Johnson City is one of the city’s wealthiest resources when it comes to Black history and community outreach, but it is a gem that many residents may not know about.

The Langston Centre, the multicultural center which was once the only high school for African American children during segregation, now works to serve and reach out to all members of the Johnson City community through a number of essential services.

