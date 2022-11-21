Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion is once again sponsoring an oratory contest for local students in grades 9-12.
The competition is open to public, private and home school-schooled students.
The Tennessee winner of the contest will be awarded a $3,000 college scholarship from the American Legion. The national winner gets a $25,000 college scholarship.
Second place takes home $22,500 and third receives $20,000.
A Johnson City student was the 2022 runner-up in the national oratory contest that has been sponsored by local posts of the American Legion since it was first created by the service organization in 1938.
Ashley Tuell, who was a senior at Providence Academy, placed second in the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program’s 83rd Constitutional Speech Contest, held in April at the Legion’s national headquarters in Indianapolis.
She competed against 49 other contestants vying for the top prize after winning the honor to represent Tennessee in March.
Tuell, who is the daughter of Mitch and Dawn Tuell of Johnson City, placed second for her original composition that depicted the struggle by the founding fathers, notably Benjamin Franklin, to frame the U.S. Constitution in 1787.
The oratory contest is a nationwide effort by the American Legion to develop a deeper appreciation for the U.S. Constitution and to promote civic understanding, public speaking and leadership skills among high school students.
The contest has featured a number of contestants over its long history that have gone on to achieve some prominence, including national television commentator Lou Dobbs and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.
Participants must preregister for the contest with their high school guidance counselors by Dec. 1.
For more information on the oratory contest, go to AmericanLegion.org or americanism@legion.org.
Students and parents can also contact the Kings Mountain Post 24, 409 E. Market St., Johnson City, TN 37601, or call 929-1251 for more information.
The Johnson City competition will be held Jan. 3-14. District contests in Tennessee will be held between Jan. 21-28 and the division contest will be held Feb. 11-18.
The American Legion oratory contest is “open book,” meaning the contestants know the questions in advance and can bring note cards, their cell phone or printed text to the contest.
Part one of the contest is the prepared oration, which must be on some aspect of the Constitution, with emphasis on a citizen’s duties and obligations to the government. The same presentation is to be used in the department and national contest.
The oration must be no fewer than 8 minutes and no more than 10 minutes in length.
Part two of this open book contest is the assigned topics. This year’s list includes Amendment VI, Amendment X, Amendment XIV, Section 1 and Amendment XVI of the Constitution.
The presentation must not be less than 3 minutes or more than 5 minutes in length. Contestants must be prepared to speak on all four topics.
On the day of the contest, one topic will be drawn at random and every contestant will speak on this topic.
The contestants are given 10 minutes to prepare from their note cards or other research.