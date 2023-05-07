We are blessed to live in an area that is steeped in history.
The names of the men and women who helped shape the character of this state and nation are found in every corner of Northeast Tennessee. They appear on road signs, schools and public buildings throughout the region.
The following is a quiz to test your knowledge of the people and places of that remarkable history.
1.) Area history buffs know that Johnson City is named for entrepreneur and businessman Henry Johnson. Where did Jonesborough get its name?
A. Rufus Jones, the great-great grandfather of Country music icon George Jones.
B. Willie Jones, a North Carolina lawmaker, patriot and staunch anti-Federalist.
C. Vance Jones, a pharmacist who invented the soda fountain.
D. Jimmy “Frontier” Jones, a fur trapper and land speculator.
2.) John Exum Parkway connects North Roan and West Market streets in Johnson City. Who was John Exum?
A. An explorer and guide on the Lewis and Clark expedition.
B. A business partner of Henry Johnson.
C. A Johnson City native who was the captain of the USS Noa, a Navy destroyer that picked Marine Col. John Glenn following the Mercury astronaut’s Friendship 7 orbital flight in May 1962.
D. A railroad tycoon who established the region’s first rail connection between Johnson City and Bristol.
3.) The Powder Branch community in Carter County is known for:
A. Mary McKeehan Patton, who made and supplied gunpowder to the Overmountain Men and other patriots during the American Revolution.
B. Molly Powder, who sheltered Confederates who burned local bridges during the Civil War.
C. Betsy Grindstaff, who was the first to make and sell talcum powder in the region.
D. Sarah Davis, the widow of the War for 1812 hero Gen. Zack Davis.
4.) President Andrew Johnson began his political career in Greeneville by being elected mayor after moving there from his native North Carolina to set up a tailor shop. Johnson died of a sudden stroke in late July 1875, just months after the former president was elected by the Tennessee General Assembly to represent the state in the U.S. Senate. Where did Johnson spend the last moments of his life?
A. A tavern in Rogersville.
B. A hotel in Washington, D.C.
C. At his daughter’s farm near Elizabethton.
D. In a train depot outside Nashville.
5.) This American Queen Anne style house located at 1300 S. Roan St., Johnson City, was built in 1890 and served as the home of Tennessee Gov. Bob Taylor, a Democrat who was born in the Happy Valley community of Carter County. It was later occupied by his Republican brother, Gov. Alf Taylor, before being purchased by their distant cousin and a onetime gubernatorial candidate, former Johnson City Mayor John G. Love.
What is the descriptive name of this home, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places?
A. Robins’ Roost
B. Orchard Place
C. The Overlook
D. Governor’s Hall
6.) This wooden structure with windows was built sometime between 1775 and 1780 in what was then known as the western frontier. This is also the oldest standing frame house in Tennessee. Where is it?
A. The Netherland Inn in Kingsport.
B. The John and Landon Carter Mansion in Elizabethton.
C. Rocky Mount in Piney Flats.
D. The Henry Hoss House in Jonesborough.
7.) Established near downtown Johnson City in 1889, this is believed to be one of the oldest municipal parks still in operation in Tennessee.
A. Rotary Park
B. Kiwanis Park
C. Powell Square Park
D. Willow Springs Park
8.) Buried along with Johnson City’s founder, Henry Johnson, in the Oak Hill Cemetery near Founders Park is this Johnson City native who is known for designing the Tennessee state flag.
A. Cyrus E. Paduch
B. Clyde Cooper
C. Col. Le Roy Reeves
D. Archibald Leech
9.) The Chester Inn in Jonesborough was built by Dr. William Chester on a prominent stagecoach road in 1797 as a means for supplementing his income as the town’s physician. It was considered then to be one of the best inns on the frontier and today is the oldest wood frame building in the commercial historic district of Jonesborough.
It provided lodgings for these three American presidents:
A. Andrew Jackson, James K. Polk and Andrew Johnson.
B. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson.
C. John Adams, James K. Polk and Zachary Taylor.
D. Millard Fillmore, Franklin Pierce and Andrew Johnson.
10.) The longest consecutively serving member of Congress to represent Tennessee in the U.S. House of Representatives (with 17 straight two-year terms) was:
A. B. Carroll Reece
B. Robert Taylor
C. Willam Jenkins
D. James H. Quillen
Answers: 1.) B; 2.) C; 3.) A; 4.) C; 5.) A; 6.) B; 7.) C; 8.) C; 9.) A; 10.) D.