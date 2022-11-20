Area high school students will have an exciting opportunity early next month, when the Tennessee Supreme Court visits ETSU for the Supreme Court Advancing Legal Education program.
The Tennessee Supreme Court will be in Johnson City on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for its SCALES program, short for Supreme Court Advancing Legal Education for Students. The event is happening at the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts.
“ETSU is proud to host the Tennessee Supreme Court for what will be a wonderful and exciting day for many high school students,” said Mark A. Fulks, university counsel and chief compliance officer at ETSU, who is volunteering at the event.
The SCALES project is an initiative of the Tennessee Supreme Court aimed at educating high school students about the judicial branch of state government. The program offers students an opportunity to hear oral arguments for an actual Supreme Court case in a nearby community.
The program started in 1995. Since then, the SCALES project has served over 30,000 Tennessee students from more than 500 high schools.
Several high schools have signed up to participate, including University School on the campus of ETSU.
“Our nationally recognized SCALES program is a favorite of all of the justices,” Chief Justice Roger A. Page said. “We are very grateful to the local judges and attorneys who are visiting the students prior to the event to ensure they have a solid understanding of the court system and the cases they will hear. The Supreme Court is looking forward to interacting with students from East Tennessee and hopes this is a memorable experience for them.”
The SCALES program was the 2016 recipient of the national Sandra Day O’Connor Award.