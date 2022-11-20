East Tennessee State University
By AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

Area high school students will have an exciting opportunity early next month, when the Tennessee Supreme Court visits ETSU for the Supreme Court Advancing Legal Education program.

The Tennessee Supreme Court will be in Johnson City on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for its SCALES program, short for Supreme Court Advancing Legal Education for Students. The event is happening at the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts.

