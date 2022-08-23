Vote Logo

NASHVILLE — Colleges and universities across Tennessee are invited to participate in the Secretary of State’s 2022 College Voter Registration Competition during National Voter Registration Month in September.

“Our state and nation are stronger when all eligible citizens participate in the electoral process,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a news release Tuesday. “The first step to casting a ballot is registering to vote. Our College Voter Registration Competition is an easy and fun way to inspire students to get registered.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video