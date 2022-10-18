The Tennessee Higher Education Commission has announced the return of the Tennessee FAFSA Challenge to “kick-start a momentum-building year for college enrollment.”

The 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) officially opened Friday, Oct. 1, for students who plan to attend college. Students who complete the FAFSA are more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their college coursework and obtain a degree.

