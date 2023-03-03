Kristi Presley

Presley is a third grade teacher at Woodland Elementary School; she was recently nominated as the Teacher of the Year for Johnson City Schools in grades K-4.

Dr. Kristi Presley was recently named a teacher of the year for Johnson City Schools, winning the title for the kindergarten to fourth grade division.

A native of East Tennessee, Presley graduated from David Crockett High School and later went on to earn her bachelors in elementary education from ETSU, her masters in education leadership from Union College as well as an educational specialist degree in leadership and a doctoral degree in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University.

