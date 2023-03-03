Dr. Kristi Presley was recently named a teacher of the year for Johnson City Schools, winning the title for the kindergarten to fourth grade division.
A native of East Tennessee, Presley graduated from David Crockett High School and later went on to earn her bachelors in elementary education from ETSU, her masters in education leadership from Union College as well as an educational specialist degree in leadership and a doctoral degree in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University.
After working in several different districts during her career, she joined the Johnson City Schools staff in 2018 as a 4th grade ELA teacher at Woodland Elementary. She continues to teach at Woodland, but has since began teaching all subjects for third grade.
Presley currently lives in Telford with her husband Andy. She and her husband enjoy spending time with family and friends, worshipping and serving at Jackson Park Covenant Brethren Church, and attending University of Tennessee football and men’s basketball games.
After receiving her distinction as one of the Johnson City Schools teachers of the year, Presley took the time to answer some questions about her career.
1. How does it feel to be recognized as one of the 2023 Teachers of the Year?
I feel deeply humbled and honored to be representing both Woodland Elementary School and Johnson City Schools as Teacher of the Year.
2. What makes your school special and makes you want to keep teaching in Johnson City Schools?
It’s the people at Woodland Elementary School that make it so special. From the students to the support staff, teachers, families, and administration, Woodland is a wonderful learning community. My fellow teachers are not only incredible teachers, but they are also amazing people. We set high expectations for our students, and we all work hard to help each student reach their goals. As a “Leader in Me” school, we encourage every student to acquire habits that will help them to be the most productive they can be. At Woodland, students know that they are safe and loved as they work so hard every day toward their learning goals.
3. What is your favorite part of your job?
My students are and have always been the best part of my job. I love seeing them get excited about accomplishing a task or understanding a concept that may have been difficult for them at first. It’s those “A-ha!” moments that are just priceless. I truly enjoy teaching all subjects, but nothing beats reading a chapter from a book that my students end up falling in love with as we’re reading it. It is a joy for me to get to know my students as people, learning what they like or don’t like, and continuing to build a relationship with them throughout the school year. I really love seeing my former students continue to grow and find success both in the classroom and outside of the classroom. I will always be in their fan club, no matter how old they get.
4. What is your leading philosophy/ mindset when you are in your classroom?
I have always felt that learning should be meaningful and fun. I have high expectations for my students, but together we try to make the learning engaging and worthwhile. I believe children are capable of so much more than they usually realize. I feel that teachers have an incredible opportunity to help kids realize that they have unlimited potential when they put forth all of their best effort and strategies. Our class motto is, “Never Give Up!”
5. How do you plan to continue to represent the best of Johnson City Schools and be significant in the lives of your students?
I always want to help kids learn life skills that will help them to become the best people they can be, and I feel that those skills are just as important to teach as my curriculum standards. I hope to continue to cheer my students on while they are in my classroom as well as when they leave my classroom. I have loved being a part of Johnson City Schools, and I hope to remain here for the rest of my career. Each new school year is a chance for me to continue to learn and grow.