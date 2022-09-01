CTE Lab Students
By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

Sulphur Springs Elementary has unveiled its new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Lab, in which the school’s principal says students will be able to engage in “fun learning.”

Through grant funding and support from STEM LD (Learning Design), thanks to Niswonger Children’s Foundation and East Tennessee State University, in cooperation with Daniel Boone High School and partnerships with members of the Washington County community, Sulphur Springs Elementary is the first school in the county that has a CTE lab made available to students.

Sulphur Springs Elementary students work in the school’s new CTE Lab. In the lab, students are able to engage in hands-on and immersive learning that is centered on exposing them to industry career opportunities.

