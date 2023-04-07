Sulphur Springs Elementary School was recently awarded a grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority and Bicentennial Volunteers Inc. for the purpose of further developing the STEM opportunities that they offer to their students.

According to a press release from the TVA, teachers from across a seven state region applied for grant funding of up to $5,000 for science, technology, engineering and math related education projects. The TVA accepted 238 of these applications, saying that they are “committed to supporting STEM education to help develop today’s students into tomorrow’s engineers, scientists and IT professionals.”

