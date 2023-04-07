Sulphur Springs Elementary School was recently awarded a grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority and Bicentennial Volunteers Inc. for the purpose of further developing the STEM opportunities that they offer to their students.
According to a press release from the TVA, teachers from across a seven state region applied for grant funding of up to $5,000 for science, technology, engineering and math related education projects. The TVA accepted 238 of these applications, saying that they are “committed to supporting STEM education to help develop today’s students into tomorrow’s engineers, scientists and IT professionals.”
According to Sulphur Springs Elementary principal Dr. David Little, the school plans to use the grant funds to support their new STEAM MindCave in the library media center. Last year, Sulphur Springs unveiled a Career and Technical Education (CTE) Lab that serves their students in grades five through eight. The new MindCave is designed to offer these same STEM opportunities to the school’s younger students.
In the MindCave, students in grades kindergarten to fourth get the opportunity to work with a rotating selection of STEM-based hands-on activities. Some of these include the popular VEX robotics, Snap Circuits, Magna-Tiles and Keva Planks. To incorporate the arts, the STEAM MindCave also has stations for things like poetry, language arts and social studies.
“What we're seeing here is that the students absolutely thrive on working in small groups with these interactive stations, which really reinforces their daily goals of being respectful, confident, encouraging and kind,” said Little. “It also falls in alignment with our school vision of students being empowered to solve problems.”
The MindCave is available to students during their library period, and is overseen by the school’s library media specialist Serena Yarber. Yarber said that soon the school hopes to be able to make the MindCave’s materials available for teachers to check out for classroom use. The MindCave will also be made available for teachers to bring their classes to for added instruction during various units.
The STEAM MindCave has been at Sulphur Springs for about a month, and both Little and Yarber said that the K-4 students are enjoying the hands-on learning opportunities that it offers.
“The kids are very excited about what they're learning, and they want to be in this space every day,” said Little. “It makes learning fun for them.”