BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools is on track to pay $225,000 to settle a claim alleging it did not provide proper education to a special education high school student.
The payments are to settle claims that the system violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, as set out by two attorneys for the student and his mother.
The school system left the student in a room with an untrained adult “sitter” most of the school day and masked his educational progress, according to allegations made in court documents before a settlement was reached.
The student, now 19, was 17 when his mother sought relief through the Tennessee Depart-ment of Education. The student has autism and sensory integration disorder.
The Times News is not publishing the names of the student nor his mother. School officials have repeatedly declined to comment on the matter over the past few months.
“Everybody can read the public records and judge this,” the mother said Thursday afternoon by phone. “All I know is that people will just have to read it and make their own judgment.”
Documents filed in Sullivan County Circuit Court indicate the student was put in a “break room” at the former Sullivan Central High School with an adult who was not trained to handle special education students.
The student received lunch in that room and spent much of the time sleeping on a couch, one of the documents states. The school system also provided the adult with a couch.
Additionally, court documents state the school system falsified the student’s educational progress by giving him grades that were not earned.
The student “is a challenge, but he is a human being. He has a soul,” the mother told the Times News. “No matter what he does, he is a human being. I can’t see people being treated like that.”
Sullivan County Schools has agreed to provide special education services to the student, but no monetary amounts are specified. Those services include behavior analysis and vocational/transition assessment.
“What I started out was not for money,” the mother said.
Under the settlement, the school system “in no way constitutes any admission or finding of liability on the part of SCS.”
The school system’s responsibilities will end if the student moves outside the district. Otherwise, those responsibilities will end at the conclusion of the academic year when he turns 22, which will be 2024-25.
MONEY TRAIL
Sullivan County Schools paid $37,916 in 2020 to a special needs trust fund for the student, according to federal 1099 forms obtained by the Times News through a records request.
That lines up with monetary relief granted in an order signed Oct. 14, 2020, by Circuit Court Judge William K. Rogers and filed with the Circuit Court clerk on Oct. 15.
In the petition for minor settlement approval, the agreement specifies $113,750 in three installments: $37,916 provided in 2020; $37,917 by Sept. 1, 2021; and another $37,917 by Sept. 1, 2022.
Additionally, $61,250 in attorneys’ fees and expenses went to Gilbert Law PLC, which represented the student and his mother, his conservator per a Sept. 25 order signed by Sullivan County Chancellor John McLellan III.
That adds up to $175,000. An additional amount up to $50,000 for “education and/or related services to be paid directly to the contract agency” of the mother’s choosing is to be paid. The amount is up to $10,000 for 2020-21; up to $20,000 for 2021-22; and up to $20,000 for 2022-23.
The payments are to settle violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, according to the order signed by Rogers and the petition for settlement approval of the case.
Chattanooga attorney Justin S. Gilbert and Jackson attorney Jessica F. Salonus represented the student and his mother. Murfreesboro attorney Deanna L. Arivett represented the school system.
Gilbert and Salonus filed the “petition for minor settlement approval” Sept. 29, 2020.
The complaint states that Sullivan County Schools “denied [the student] an appropriate education by placing him in a segregated room without appropriate teachers and materials, such that he was denied a free and appropriate and non-discriminatory education during his high school years. SCS denied that it violated any laws.”
After the mother went to the Tennessee Department of Education, the case was assigned a mediator with the Secretary of State’s Office, Administrative Procedures Division, in July 2020. Shortly after mediation, about Sept. 21, 2020, the petition states that a settlement was reached subject to approval by the court.
MORE ALLEGATIONS
“[The student’s] most recent IEP (individualized education program) states that [the student] will be educated in a ‘special education setting’ known as a ‘Comprehensive Devel-opment Classroom,’ consisting of children with special needs, taught by a certified special education teacher. This is to occur seven hours per day, 35 hours per week. He was to be given breaks as needed,” the complaint states.
“But in actuality [the student’s] high school placement for the great majority of his day became a literal ‘break room.’ SCS placed him in a room that says ‘break room’ on the outside, with an adult sitter inside.
“The room includes two couches, one for [the student], one for the sitter. On the floor are a sleeping mat and an exercise ball. A blanket rests on [the student’s] couch. There is not even a desk. And educational instruction is rarely given. The sitter is not a certified teacher, nor is she intended to be.” There are no peers in the room with whom [the student] can associate.”
The claim states lunch was usually brought to the student and he mostly “sleeps on a couch with the blanket inside the room, lights off. The sitter, not being a certified instructor, is inclined to leave [the student] resting or sleeping for the day. The sitter views this as the least resistance to pass the day, even though it is not educationally appropriate for [the student.]”
PHANTOM GRADES ASSIGNED
The due process request also claims SCS was “masking” the students educational progress. “Grades are being given to [the student] by SCS, and are not actually earned, or even worked on.”
“The lady who was giving him grades had never seen him in her classroom,” the mother said. “Everything in that document (a due process request) is gospel.”
“The whole situation denied him access to a teacher, peers, instruction, lunch with other students, the cafeteria, library science lab, extracurricular activities, field trips, and gym,” the due process request states. The extended isolation, the request says, broke state and federal special education requirements.
SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT
A settlement agreement was signed Sept. 17, 2020, by the student’s mother and then Sept. 21 by then-Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox (now retired); Assistant Director Angela Buckles, who oversees special education; and Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones.
The agreement says the student was granted a zoning exemption and enrolled at Sullivan North High School for 2020-21 and that as long as he is in school in SCS, the school system will “contract with a mutually agreed upon private board-certified behavioral analyst,” as well as a vocational/transition assessment private provider.
No dollar amount was given for those expenses. The school system also had to pay its own attorney, but no payments to her showed up in the 1099 list from 2020 that the system provided. No payment showed up for contracted special education services, either.
SCHOOL BOARD VOTE
The seven-member Board of Education approved the trust fund payment on Nov. 5 on its consent agenda. The matter was never publicly discussed. That happened only after school officials signed the settlement.
The board vote to “authorize the Executive Committee to negotiate terms of settlement,” came after an executive session, a gathering closed to the public, earlier that year. School officials were mum about why the payment for a “student legal matter” was made or how the amount was determined, even after being informed that it was a matter of public record in court files.
Executive sessions are allowed in Tennessee for public bodies to consider present or pending litigation.
Jones said he wouldn’t say anything about the matter and referred to the consent agenda and the board minutes. Cox and interim Director Evelyn Rafalowski also declined to comment.
Cox and Jones were on the Executive Committee at that time.
School board attorney Pat Hull also said he would not comment.
“I appreciate your persistence, but this involves a confidential matter and I do not believe the press is entitled to information about it, nor do I think anything should be published about it,” Hull states in a Sept. 1 emailed response to questions about the trust fund payment. “Other than that, no comment.”
All four were interviewed again the week of Sept. 13 and gave the same response after being asked about the court files and the settlement of record.
None of the court documents indicated a non-disclosure agreement, although the student’s and mother’s last name was redacted but the first letter of their last name given.
Images of the two pages with the information, provided in response to the records request, are viewable in the online version of this article. The Times News redacted the name of the person receiving the benefit of the special trust fund.