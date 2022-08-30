More than a hundred Science Hill students volunteered their time on Saturday morning to pack thousands of meals for Kids Against Hunger.
On Saturday, Science Hill students met in Grand Topper Hall from 9 a.m. to noon to pack meals for the local chapter of the national nonprofit humanitarian organization. This event brought together more than 130 students and 25 school staff members who packed meals that will be sent across North and South America.
“Our mission at Science Hill is to be significant in the lives of our students and our community,” said Science Hill principal Dr. Josh Carter. “So we’re trying to give our kids here an opportunity to be significant in their community, and one way to do that is through service.”
While completing a certain number of community service hours is a graduation requirement at Science Hill, everyone who showed up on Saturday did so voluntarily.
“To have that many high school students show up on a Saturday morning at 9 a.m., it was really inspiring,” said Carter. “There’s not been a day I’ve been more proud to be at Science Hill. The turnout of the students we had, the hard work they put in, all the meals that they packed ... it was just a great day at Science Hill.”
During the event, Grand Topper Hall was set up with 10 different stations where students and staff worked together to measure out ingredients, assemble bags, pack meals into boxes, stack the finished boxes on pallets, refill supplies and repeat the cycle until 70,632 meals were packed.
The food and supplies for these meals were provided by Kids Against Hunger. The meal that was packed was an oatmeal meal made with apples that can be easily cooked with boiling water. This meal is similar to those found in camping stores, and is highly nutritious and meets many dietary needs. Additionally, each meal that was packed can feed up to six people.
“One of the nice things about doing a meal pack for Kids Against Hunger is it’s a good way to get a lot of people involved and everybody had a job and everybody stayed real busy,” Carter said. “It helps us build community at Science Hill when our kids come together. A diverse group of kids — different sports teams, different clubs and different organizations — they all came together that day and worked together toward a common goal.”
According to Carrie Gunning, the local Kids Against Hunger director, many of these meals will hopefully go to families and communities in Kentucky who have recently been affected by massive flooding. In addition to this, meals will be distributed locally to our homeless neighbors, across the country wherever they are needed and internationally to the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Guatemala.
“We want to teach students that one of the true joys of life is when you can help meet the needs of others,” Carter said. “So we want to teach that lesson and help our kids be able to realize it and actually experience it. We find that to be really important.”
Science Hill identified community service as one of its main goals for this school year, and they have plans to facilitate similar service days throughout the year. Carter said he was extremely proud of the students who volunteered their time over the weekend, as well as all others who are out serving local communities.
“We have so many kids here at Science Hill that are doing wonderful things,” he said, “and we want to try to give moments where that can be highlighted.”