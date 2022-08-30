Science Hill Meal Pack

 CONTRIBUTED

More than a hundred Science Hill students volunteered their time on Saturday morning to pack thousands of meals for Kids Against Hunger.

On Saturday, Science Hill students met in Grand Topper Hall from 9 a.m. to noon to pack meals for the local chapter of the national nonprofit humanitarian organization. This event brought together more than 130 students and 25 school staff members who packed meals that will be sent across North and South America.

