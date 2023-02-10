Graphic Design Certifications

Students at David Crockett High School are able to earn several industry certifications and hands-on experience through the school’s graphic design classes.

 AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

David Crockett High School is one of only a handful of schools in the Tri-Cities that offer a graphic design program where students are able to learn design programs and earn certifications in the field before graduation.

At DCHS, Chris Tipton teaches Digital Graphics 1, 2, 3 and a certification course where advanced and determined students can work toward earning Adobe certifications that will allow them to either go straight into the workforce, or have a leg-up on their college resumes.

