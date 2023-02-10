David Crockett High School is one of only a handful of schools in the Tri-Cities that offer a graphic design program where students are able to learn design programs and earn certifications in the field before graduation.
At DCHS, Chris Tipton teaches Digital Graphics 1, 2, 3 and a certification course where advanced and determined students can work toward earning Adobe certifications that will allow them to either go straight into the workforce, or have a leg-up on their college resumes.
“I teach Adobe because that’s what the state recognizes as an entry certification,” said Tipton. “Adobe is the world’s leading design platform and these students can walk out of here with that certification and be ready to go straight to a job, go into freelancing or put it on their application and really stand out when applying for college.”
In the first two graphic design classes, students learn the history of graphic art, typography, color theory as well as getting experience using various Adobe programs like After Effects, Animate, Dreamweaver, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop and Premiere Pro. After completing the first two classes, students can choose to either take Digital Graphics 3, where they will continue to get hands-on experience with the programs and build their portfolios, or they can request to join Tipton’s certification class.
In the Digital Graphics certifications class, students prove that they know how to finalize files that are ready to print, they understand web layout, know how to copyright or trademark their designs, are able to convert files to optimal formats and understand the publishing and printing process.
In order to get their certifications, Tipton said that students “have to know all aspects of the program, and some of them are even learning aspects of different industries.”
Students are able to earn certifications in any one of Adobe’s seven creative programs, and they are also able to earn specialist “umbrella” certifications for visual design, video design, web design and more.
“The students are getting these certifications in high school, and most college students don’t get them until their junior or senior year,” he said. “So they’re already pretty ahead of some college students who are doing this as their major.”
In the certifications class, students are able to work on whatever projects they choose while using their GMetrix self-paced certification study guide. While the lower level graphic design classes are more structured, Tipton said that he enjoys allowing the students to be creative with their projects and do whatever interests them.
He said that the way he sees it is, “if you’re using the program, you’re getting ready for testing and you’re learning.”
He added that he thinks the hands-on, work-based classroom experience prepares them for the workforce because employers don’t want them to be able to recite the history — they want to see that the students know how to do the work and have experience.
Tipton also has a fully functioning print shop in his classroom, which he and his students use to print banners, stickers, booklets and more. He said that the print shop is a great option for students who are interested in the field of graphic art, but who aren’t confident in their design capabilities.
Students in Tipton’s classes often take on outside jobs for other teachers at DCHS, other schools in Washington County and beyond or even for individuals or small businesses in the community. These students have designed locker name tags for the DCHS baseball team, tickets for school dances and graduations, programs for athletic events, T-shirts, yard signs, business cards and more.
In addition to these jobs, students have the opportunity to participate in state and national level competitions through SkillsUSA. Participating in these competitions allows the students to gain exposure to the field, create networking opportunities and add content to their resumés and college applications.
“What makes (teaching the class) special is just seeing them succeed,” said Tipton. “You know, they’ve come in not knowing anything about these programs. … Now, they’re designing full blown layouts for companies.”
Abigail Amyx, a student who is currently in Tipton’s certification class, recently earned her fourth individual certification and is now recognized as an Adobe Professional in Visual Arts, Video Design and Web Design. She is the first student to earn all three Adobe Professional certifications, and she said that she hopes to continue in the graphic design field and become a quality control manager.
Another student shared that she enjoys the graphic design classes, saying, “I like drawing in general … and I love working with computers, and this is the perfect combination of computers and drawing, being artsy and giving attention to detail.”
Washington County Schools has committed to continuing to offer these certification classes to DCHS students after the end of the school’s partnership with ETSU. By being able to get these certifications in high school, these students are saving between $200 and $500, and are able to use those certifications for two years before renewing them.
“If you look at the numbers in this area, there’s not a lot of jobs titled ‘graphic design,’ but there’s so many different directions they can take,” said Tipton. “It’s like I tell them — from the time you wake up to the time you go to bed, you’re exposed to graphic design.”
He added, “I’m blessed that this job is here and so glad that the county and other school systems are starting to see how valuable graphic design is. … I’m just so happy to see the direction that it’s going in. We’re getting better and better every year.”