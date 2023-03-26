Landon Sayers, a student at Jeremiah School, recently got the opportunity to visit his younger brother’s classroom at Woodland Elementary to share his knowledge of zoo animals and zoo design.

According to his mom, Robin Sayers, Landon has had a great love for animals and an interest in zoo design ever since he and his family first started going to zoos. Although the family has been to numerous zoos across the state, Landon said that his favorite one has been the Knoxville Zoo. He said that some of his favorite animals are red foxes, capybaras, penguins, komodo dragons and other reptiles.

