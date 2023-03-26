Landon Sayers, a student at Jeremiah School, recently got the opportunity to visit his younger brother’s classroom at Woodland Elementary to share his knowledge of zoo animals and zoo design.
According to his mom, Robin Sayers, Landon has had a great love for animals and an interest in zoo design ever since he and his family first started going to zoos. Although the family has been to numerous zoos across the state, Landon said that his favorite one has been the Knoxville Zoo. He said that some of his favorite animals are red foxes, capybaras, penguins, komodo dragons and other reptiles.
Landon’s mom said that when his class studied food chains in third grade, Landon showed a strong interest, and even designed food chains outside of school. He would research animals, visit zoos and make up food chains according to the animals’ types and dietary needs.
Now 12 years old, Landon has continued to delve deep into research on various animals. He watches lots of educational YouTube videos and TV programs like Wildkrats, reads books and does online research.
Based on his research, Landon enjoys designing his own zoos and planning what animals would be in which habitats and areas. He even creates stories that pit various animals against each other — inspired by the “Who Would Win” series by children’s author Jerry Pallotta.
Landon’s mom said that she is constantly fascinated and amazed by his ability to memorize so many facts about so many different animals.
“Everything he reads or sees will just stay up there,” she said. “If he says, ‘I want my zoo to look like this and have all these animals’ he knows how zoos are designed with certain sections — like a Himalayan section. So he knows that all the animals from the Himalayas belong there. … He will draw, you know, a map of the exhibit and label it…”
“It’s just fascinating — his memory and how he can pronounce all these names and things really well,” she added.
Landon got the opportunity to share his knowledge with his younger brother’s second grade class at Woodland Elementary.
“So, really, anytime we finish a big unit we try to have someone who has a lot of knowledge come out and talk to the students about whatever topics we’ve covered,” said teacher Lucy Whelan. “Right before spring break, we finished a monthlong unit on animal classification and animal features. So I talked to (Landon’s) mom about how much he loves animals and how much research he does on animals, and we thought it would be a great idea for him to be able to come at the end of that unit to kind of wrap it up for us and share his extensive knowledge on animals.”
“I told (Landon’s) principal (at the Jeremiah School) the benefits are twofold you know?” said Mrs. Sayers. “He gets to practice his public speaking skills, and then there’s a partnership formed between the schools which might allow more students to visit and share their skills, talents and knowledge. … That’s what I really enjoyed about it.”
At Woodland, Landon got the opportunity to talk with the students about lots of different animals and zoo designs. He took with him a tub of animal toys, and after the students had all picked one out, he went around the room sharing facts about each one.
Landon talked with the class about how zoos are set up, and drew out an example zoo layout based on some of his favorite animals that he has seen on his many zoo trips. The students thought about how animals are grouped together, and even got to draw out and design their own zoos and exhibits during the hour that Landon was there.
“He’s done so much research on animals, and he’s like the perfect person to come and talk to my kids,” said Whelan. “I loved it so much. It was such a joy to have him, and my kids enjoyed it as well. … It was a good opportunity for them because some of my students have never been to a zoo before, and they might not have an opportunity to ever go to the zoo. And so they really loved it.”
“Tears were in my eyes that day,” Landon’s mom said. “I didn’t cry — but his dad was a history teacher, and he loved studying whatever (the boys) were into. So just seeing him up and teaching in front of the class was so phenomenal.”