Becky Haas

Becky Haas is a founding member of the Strong BRAIN Institute and a nationally-known expert on the use of a trauma-informed approach.

 Ron Campbell

The use of a trauma-informed approach in helping people throughout the Appalachian Highlands got a boost recently through a “train the trainer” course offered through the East Tennessee State University Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute (SBI).

This five-hour “Basics of ACEs, Trauma, Building Resilience and Using a Trauma-Informed Approach” course, held at the Summit Companies in Bristol, was attended by 40 individuals representing dozens of agencies from throughout the region. It was promoted by Appalachian Promise Alliance (formerly Bristol’s Promise) and the STRONG Accountable Care Community.

