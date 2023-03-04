The use of a trauma-informed approach in helping people throughout the Appalachian Highlands got a boost recently through a “train the trainer” course offered through the East Tennessee State University Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute (SBI).
This five-hour “Basics of ACEs, Trauma, Building Resilience and Using a Trauma-Informed Approach” course, held at the Summit Companies in Bristol, was attended by 40 individuals representing dozens of agencies from throughout the region. It was promoted by Appalachian Promise Alliance (formerly Bristol’s Promise) and the STRONG Accountable Care Community.
Becky Haas, a founding member of the SBI and nationally known expert on using a trauma-informed approach, led the course.
“The purpose of this training is twofold,” Haas said. “It equips more trainers who can now facilitate this content throughout rural Appalachia, and it also allows agencies to build their in-house training capacity as they incorporate using a trauma-informed approach into their organizational fabric.
“When they complete this ‘train the trainer’ course, these regional leaders can go back and facilitate our three-and-a-half-hour ‘Basics of Trauma, ACEs, Resilience and Key Principles for Using a Trauma-Informed Approach’ course. We give them talking points, stories, additional reading material and videos that they may want to use when conducting their own training in an educational, yet inspirational, manner.”
The course these participants can now facilitate in their organizations is designed to help professionals understand the fundamentals and universal prevalence of trauma, how it impacts brain development and how to identify it. It also helps professionals recognize the significance of the adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) study and become resilience-focused. The “Basics of Trauma” course provides a framework for moving from being trauma- aware to taking steps to implementing a trauma-informed approach by using the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) guiding principles for organizational transformation.
“The Strong BRAIN Institute training facilitated by Becky Haas was both informative and hopeful,” said Rachel Stiltner, senior community engagement specialist with Ballad Health. “While we understand the value of trauma-informed trainings for our many service lines and workforce, we also aim for the integration of trauma-informed care principles into Ballad’s core culture. This is an ongoing, multiphasic journey for the health system, and this training provides the fundamentals to grow a trauma-informed culture of care for any size organization, in any sector.
“In the world of health care, adopting trauma-informed practices can improve patient experience and engagement, treatment adherence and health outcomes, as well as team members’ health and wellness. That’s a journey well worth taking.”
A pre-recorded training session, “Fundamentals of ACEs and Resilience,” is available free of charge on the SBI website, etsu.edu/institute/strong-brain/education.php. This four-and-a-half-hour, asynchronous foundational course is a prerequisite to other trainings in such areas as K-12 education, policing, health care, higher education, and others yet to be developed. Those who complete this course will earn a Level I badge.