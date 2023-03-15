Dr. Angela Keaton

Dr. Angela Keaton

GREENEVILLE – A longtime professor will build on Tusculum University’s historic connections to civic virtue espoused by Roman statesman Cicero when she makes a public presentation on the stereotypes and myths of Appalachia.

Dr. Angela Keaton, professor of history at Tusculum, will discuss “What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachian History” in the newest installment of the Cicero lecture series. The presentation will be held March 23, at 7 p.m. in the Meen Center lecture hall.

