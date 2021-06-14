Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn kicked off her statewide tour of schools on Monday with stops in Northeast Tennessee, including a visit to Jonesborough Elementary School.
During that stop, the commissioner interacted with students participating in a first grade summer learning program that officials with the Washington County School System hope will help make up for learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matt Combs, Jonesborough Elementary’s principal, said as many as 180 students are participating in this summer’s learning program.
He said the loss of in-person learning during the pandemic has impacted all students, particularly those in the early grades.
“The summer learning program is geared to close the gap on those fundamental skills,” he said. “A big chunk of these students’ early education was lost.”
Washington County Schools Director Jerry Boyd said Schwinn’s visit gives his school district an opportunity “to show off our programs” and to communicate “valuable information on the work we are doing ” to the state commissioner.
Before visiting Jonesborough Elementary, Schwinn made stops at schools in Johnson County, Bristol and Kingsport as part of her AcceleratingTN2021 bus tour. The commissioner plans to visit 50 school districts across Tennessee during a three-week period to observe summer learning programs.
“We are hoping to learn what is working with these summer learning programs and use that feedback to determine how to best spend federal stimulus funding,” Schwinn said.
Schools systems in Tennessee are set to receive a total of $4.2 billion in one-time COVID-19 relief and stimulus funding. Of that amount, $2.5 billion in the latest Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds were released by President Joe Biden’s administration on March 11.