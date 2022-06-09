Congratulations to the Johnson City Schools students who earned state championships and other awards this year.
On Monday night. the Johnson City Board of Education honored several students who worked hard this year and received impressive awards for their efforts.
First to be recognized were the Science Hill Showstoppers, who finished their year with 191 individual awards and many more team awards and tournament championships.
Lydia Nerren is the state champion for solo acting and John Daniel was crowned state champion for storytelling.
Daniel also received an award on behalf of his group, which won a state championship for the Interpreter’s Theatre performance of “The Sorta History of the United States.” Other students in this group — who were not present at Monday’s board meeting — include Henry Hance, Nora Honeycutt, George Lane, Adam Larsen and Sarah Nipper.
Science Hill students also competed in the Tennessee Battle of the Belt. which is a friendly competition among U.S. high schools designed to encourage increased seat belt usage and to reduce the number of preventable motor vehicle injuries and fatalities.
Xochil Munos and Julia Bartkus received awards for their participation in the competition. Other students who participated but were not present to receive their awards include Myles King, Emily Williams, Emma Harmond and Jasmine Abdel-Maksoud.
More Science Hill students worked together to create two public service announcements addressing seat belt usage in support of the team. They include Vanessa Bushell, who was present to receive the award, Nora Honeycutt, Sarah Nipper and Chloe Banner.
Finally, the board recognized the Liberty Bell Middle School baseball team who won the 2022 TMSAA Class AA state baseball championship. Their season record was 25-2.