The first day of school for all Johnson City Schools will be Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Both Indian Trail Middle School and Liberty Bell Middle School will begin their school days at 7:40 a.m. along with Science Hill High School. All elementary schools will start their school days at 8:15 a.m.
All Johnson City Schools will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 4, for Election Day, and students will return to school on Friday, Aug. 5.
As a reminder about changes for the 2022-23 school year, elementary schools will serve grades pre-K-5, middle schools will serve grades 6-8, and Science Hill will serve grades 9-12.
Transportation forms that were received by Johnson City Transit will be mailed to home addresses on file beginning Friday, July 15, with bus information for students. If families do not receive information regarding your student’s bus route by Monday, July 25, contact your school to ensure a bus form is on file.
For more information about Johnson City Schools, visit the district’s website at www.jcschools.org.