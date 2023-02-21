St. Mary's DAR essay winners

Pictured from left are Elena Pieski, Emmanuella Nguessan and James Tina.

 Contributed

When James Tina, a sixth-grader at St. Mary’s School, was tasked with writing about the work of the Second Continental Congress — the gathering of colonists that produced the Declaration of Independence — he landed on the work of Benjamin Franklin. He wrote about the founder’s early days and his love of publishing newspapers.

Tina’s essay recently won him first place in the state of Tennessee for all sixth graders in the annual Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest after having the essay place first at the local level for the Sarah Hawkins-John Sevier chapter and Appalachian district.

