When James Tina, a sixth-grader at St. Mary’s School, was tasked with writing about the work of the Second Continental Congress — the gathering of colonists that produced the Declaration of Independence — he landed on the work of Benjamin Franklin. He wrote about the founder’s early days and his love of publishing newspapers.
Tina’s essay recently won him first place in the state of Tennessee for all sixth graders in the annual Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest after having the essay place first at the local level for the Sarah Hawkins-John Sevier chapter and Appalachian district.
Likewise, St. Mary’s seventh grader, Emmanuella Nguessan placed second statewide in this essay competition, having written about the life of founder George Wythe, a lawyer who Emmanuella wrote worked for fairer taxes and also freed his personal slaves. Emmanuella’s essay also won at the chapter and district levels.
In the eighth grade, St. Mary’s student Elena Pieski won first place in the chapter and second place in the district for her essay on the life of founder Roger Sherman.
The students will be honored later this year at the school’s award ceremony. Tina and Nguessan will be also honored in Nashville at the DAR’s State Day.
St. Mary’s School serves grades PreK3 through eighth grade. The school annually participates in the DAR essay contest with its students who have placed first at the chapter level for several consecutive years.