The students of South Side Elementary School’s Junior Journalism program are finishing up the first year of their self-run school paper, “Inside South Side,” and they have a lot to be proud of.
When fourth-grader Elizabeth Keller watched the movie “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” she saw the excitement and opportunities that having a school newspaper can bring, and she decided that she wanted that for her school. Keller sat down and wrote a letter to her principal, Kaytee Jones, and one year later her dream of having a school paper was a reality.
This past year, around 15 students from the second, third and fourth grades worked together to produce a quarterly journal for their school. Inside South Side, a name that the students came up with themselves, ran four editions this year, and the goal for next year is eight.
Each edition is created by the Junior Journalism students from beginning to end. While they are supervised and assisted by librarian Dr. Johnnie Sue Hawley, the kids choose the topics themselves, work together to write articles, draw cartoons, create word puzzles, organize and design the columns and sections, upload the finished product to Canva and hand deliver the articles to the classrooms in their school.
At the beginning of each quarter, the students meet in the library after school on Monday and plan out the next edition of Inside South Side. According to Hawley, the students may change roles and partners throughout the year so that they are able to try a little bit of whatever interests them. From there students continue to meet on Mondays from 3:30-5 p.m. to work on their newspaper.
Inside South Side covers big school events like the Read-a-thon and Halloween party as well as smaller stories that spotlight new staff, favorite teachers and more.
Fourth-grade students are paired with younger classmates in order to mentor them and help them write strong paragraphs with good grammar. Hawley and students agreed that everyone gets along and works well together with very little arguing.
One second-grader said that she really enjoys working with the older kids and being able to make friends and spend time with kids from other grades.
According to Hawley, the students are always happy to work together and they are very self-motivated and focused on their project.
“It’s been great,” she said. “I don’t know anyone else that would want to stay until five o’clock after school on a Monday.”
The kids expressed their enthusiasm and enjoyment of the project, and many said that they appreciated the opportunity to learn and experience what it’s like to be a journalist.
“I like to interview the teachers and learn about what they have to say,” said one fourth-grader.
A second-grade cartoonist said that she likes making the cartoons because “you can make funny pictures that make people laugh.”
Several students expressed their interest in continuing with the program next year and encouraged other students to apply for it as well.
Third-grader Asher Murphy encouraged kids to apply even if they don’t think they’re “super good” at anything.
“It’s a really fun learning experience,” said another fourth-grade student.
South Side students who are interested in joining next year’s Junior Journalism group should reach out to Hawley at hawleyj@jcschools.org.