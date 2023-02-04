While many people have misconceptions about the role of an SRO, Sgt. Lorrie Goff said that the assignment is a job that is taken very seriously by all officers in the unit, and one which — thanks to efforts made by Johnson City Schools and the JCPD — they are well equipped to do.
Sgt. Lorrie Goff said that being able to make a positive and lasting difference in students’ lives is the reason why she has stayed in the Johnson City Police Department’s SRO unit for over 20 years.
Photo by Collin Brooks
While many people have misconceptions about the role of an SRO, Sgt. Lorrie Goff said that the assignment is a job that is taken very seriously by all officers in the unit, and one which — thanks to efforts made by Johnson City Schools and the JCPD — they are well equipped to do.
As school safety has become a top concern for many over the years, 34 year JCPD veteran Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares an inside look at the ways Johnson City Schools’ Student Resource Officers are working hard to keep school campuses, staff and students safe.
Goff began her career in law enforcement as a patrol officer for the Johnson City Police Department in 1989 and served as a field training officer for several years before transferring to the Student Resource Officer (SRO) unit in 2000. Since then, she has served the staff and students in Johnson City Schools as an officer, then as officer-in-charge of SROs before being promoted to sergeant over all SROs in 2019.
“People have a misconception of school resource officers,” said Goff. “They see us either as ‘officer friendly’ where you’re just opening milk cartons and tying shoes, coddling kids and giving hugs — or they see us as a high school to prison pipeline. But the job is really in between the two. It is a very professional assignment.”
According to Goff, SROs spend their workdays making sure that school campuses are secure in a number of ways. SROs start their day by checking the building’s perimeter and ensuring that all exterior doors are secured, they make sure all students arrive at the school safely, then walk the halls to check for any safety concerns and finally ensure that all students leave the campus safely at the end of the day. SROs are heavily involved in conducting annual school safety inspections, monthly emergency drills and providing lockdown training to students and staff.
Goff said that while ensuring school safety is a large part of an SRO’s job, these officers also serve as mentors to students, teach classes related to criminal justice and law enforcement and “go above and beyond to make kids feel accepted.”
“We want kids to feel comfortable talking to us and feel comfortable coming to us with any problems that they have and know that we’re going to listen and try to get them help,” she said. “Our primary responsibility is the safety and security of the building, staff, teachers and kids.”
Goff said that during her career she has been happy to see the increase in professional, department-mandated training that Johnson City SROs undergo. Within the first year of their assignment, SROs must complete a 40-hour basic SRO class and 16 hours of specialized training. SROs receive training on crisis intervention, responding to active threats and social work strategies which help them best serve a diverse range of students.
These SROs also take the time to develop relationships with students, and especially work to be a positive resource for students who have had negative experiences with law enforcement. Many SROs in Johnson City Schools go beyond the call of duty to buy coats, backpacks, lunches, groceries, car seats and more for families who are in need. They also take time to attend special events with students while off-duty, making personal connections that last lifetimes. Goff said that overall, students see the SROs as a positive part of the school and work alongside them to maintain a safe and positive school environment.
“When they start giving you nicknames and high fives — those kids have made you theirs. You’re a part of their family, and that’s a neat place to be,” she said.
Along with improvements to officer training and expansion of daily roles, Goff said that she has also seen school safety concerns evolve over time.
“One of the biggest things that I have seen is — you know back in the early days, the biggest concern that you ever had was a kid using marijuana and alcohol. It’s not that way anymore,” she said. “Fentanyl and methamphetamine is very prevalent — not in our schools necessarily — but in our area, and our kids realize that and are concerned about it.”
“And we’re being honest with them,” she continued, “we don’t try to hide anything from them. We take their concerns legitimately and try to show them what we’re doing to keep them safe.”
Despite these challenges, Goff said that being an SRO is still one of the most rewarding jobs she’s ever had.
“I love watching these kids — some of whom have been told that they’re not going to amount to anything — amount to wonderful things,” she said. “And when they come back and show me their kids or tell me about their jobs and they’re smiling from ear to ear. … There’s nothing like it to know that at this stage in their life, you have the ability to help them make a change, get them to see their worth and value and get them to believe in themselves. … There’s not another feeling like it in this world. That’s why I do this.”
To further connect with the community and share the ways that SROs are working to be impactful in Johnson City Schools, Goff will be speaking at the Johnson City Community Roundtable event on Thursday, Feb. 9. This community event will be held in the Commission Chambers at the Municipal and Safety Building, located at 601 E. Main St., from 6 to 7:45 p.m.