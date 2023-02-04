As school safety has become a top concern for many over the years, 34 year JCPD veteran Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares an inside look at the ways Johnson City Schools’ Student Resource Officers are working hard to keep school campuses, staff and students safe.

Goff began her career in law enforcement as a patrol officer for the Johnson City Police Department in 1989 and served as a field training officer for several years before transferring to the Student Resource Officer (SRO) unit in 2000. Since then, she has served the staff and students in Johnson City Schools as an officer, then as officer-in-charge of SROs before being promoted to sergeant over all SROs in 2019.

