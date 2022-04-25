Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, the time-twisting musical collective known for putting “pop music in a time machine,” is set to make the ‘20s roar again, kicking off its “The Grand Reopening Tour” in September.
The post-pandemic tour will take the PMJ musicians to Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, as well as the U.S., performing some of modern music’s biggest hits in the classic styles of bygone eras. As always with PMJ’s live shows, “The Grand Reopening Tour” will feature an ensemble of multi-talented singers and musicians bringing Bradlee’s generation-spanning arrangements alive on stage, often joined by surprise guests to make each concert unique.
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Postmodern Jukebox will bring its jazzy vintage covers to the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts’ Grand Hall beginning at 7:30 p.m. Local tickets went on sale Friday.
When New York City pianist Bradlee created Postmodern Jukebox out of a basement in Queens in 2011, his goal was simple: to remake the pop hits of today into the classic sounds of the legends of yesterday.
“It’s a Grand Reopening, but it’s also a Grand Reunion — not just for our talented cast and crew, but also for PMJ and fans of classic, ‘Old School’ entertainment,” says Bradlee.
Nearly a decade later, PMJ has played over 1,000 shows on six continents worldwide, amassing more than 5 million subscribers on their YouTube channel, growing from Bradlee’s tiny apartment in Queens.
“We can’t wait to turn back the clock with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox and its unique mashup of contemporary music and vintage sounds,” says Jennifer Clements, executive director of the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. “Jitterbugging in the aisles is totally allowed and almost irresistible.”
For more information on Postmodern Jukebox, visit postmodernjukebox.com. For more about the Martin Center or to purchase tickets, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.