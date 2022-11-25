Science Hill trio

Science Hill seniors (left to right) Aileen Glas, Gabriel Yepez and Lara O'Neal earned the National Hispanic Recognition excelling in College Board assessments and schoolwork.

 

Science Hill seniors Aileen Glas, Gabriel Yepez and Lara O'Neal were honored by the College Board for excelling in College Board assessments and schoolwork to earn the distinction of the National Hispanic Recognition Award, which colleges use to identify academically competitive underrepresented students.

“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition,” Science Hill principal Josh Carter said. “We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments.”

