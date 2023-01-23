Science Hill Culinary

In total, 12 Science Hill students recently received their ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certifications in the school’s culinary arts program.

 Photo by Collin Brooks

Students in Science Hill High Schools’s Culinary Arts Program finished off the calendar year by earning a certification that prepares them for the workplace.

In all, 12 students passed the 90-question, multiple-choice exam to earn the ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification. This particular certification verifies that a manager or person in charge has sufficient food safety knowledge to protect the public from foodborne illness.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you