Students in Science Hill High Schools’s Culinary Arts Program finished off the calendar year by earning a certification that prepares them for the workplace.
In all, 12 students passed the 90-question, multiple-choice exam to earn the ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification. This particular certification verifies that a manager or person in charge has sufficient food safety knowledge to protect the public from foodborne illness.
“By earning this certification, my employer or future employer knows that I have the knowledge to keep people safe as I handle food,” said Science Hill junior Junius Fullard, who has a goal of owning his own restaurant.
Anna Jefson, also a junior at Science Hill, said that it was a difficult test, but she has already received a raise at her job since earning her certification.
“This certification shows your employer that you are able to be responsible when it comes to handling food,” Jefson said. “It will also help me be a little further ahead when I begin to apply to culinary schools.”
Those who joined Fullard and Jefson in earning the certification include Kendall Bumpass, Alexandra Costello, Mary Miller, Daniel Morrell, Hannah Paul, Nicholas Popescu, Abraunya Roe, Licetty Rosales, Savannah Rose and Nariyah Scott.
Students also have the opportunity to earn other certifications during their time in the program. Students can also earn the ServSafe Food Handler Certificate, which verifies basic food safety knowledge and is for individuals in food handler employee-level positions. They can also earn their OSHA 10 certification, which will provide them with a Department of Labor card to prove to employers they have completed 10 hours of OSHA-authorized training on critical workplace safety topics. Entry-level workers with this credential have industry-specific knowledge and skills that help prevent injuries and keep workplaces safe and productive.
For more information about the Culinary Arts Program and other Career and Technical Education classes offered, visit www.jcschools.org/CTE.