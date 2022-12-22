Health Occupation Students of America club members recently participated in the Johnson City Christmas parade with Ollie the Otter, who teaches younger children about traffic safety. HOSA is competing in the Battle of the Belt.
HOSA students at Science Hill have performed one of three unannounced seat belt checks so far for the statewide Battle of the Belt competition.
Members of Science Hill High School’s Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) club are once again participating in the statewide Battle of the Belt which helps to promote seat belt use among high schoolers.
According to Johnson City Schools’ website, the goal of the Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) club is “To enhance the delivery of compassionate, quality health care by providing opportunities for knowledge, skills, and leadership development of all health science education students.” One of the many ways that they do this is educating students on safety practices such as making sure to wear a seat belt when driving or riding in a car.
In the Battle of the Belt competition, students conduct three unannounced seat belt checks and find ways to raise awareness and education on the importance of seat belt use.
“Getting kids involved in this allows them to be present in their community and peer-educate,” said Kayla Clawson, one of the HOSA faculty advisors who has been heavily involved in past Battle of the Belt competitions. “I think that promotes leadership skills and also helps with life skills like being able to communicate with people about a good cause.”
This year, Science Hill has 15 students participating in the competition. The group has already conducted one unannounced seat belt check this year and found that of the 333 drivers and passengers checked on the high school’s campus, more than 60 were not wearing their seat belts.
“We noticed a really big increase in our numbers from last year to this year. We had gotten them really low, so to see them rise back up shows us it’s pretty important that we keep educating everyone on this,” said student Emma Harmon.
The group has two more unannounced seat belt checks planned for the spring, and they are hoping to see an increase in seat belt use. In the meantime, they will be finding ways to educate their peers on the importance of buckling up.
Last year, the group was able to partner with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and others to provide things like a rollover simulator, educational presentations and a seat belt simulator which allows participants to experience the shock of undergoing a low impact crash while wearing a seat belt. Clawson and the student participants said that they hope to offer these learning opportunities again this year.
Clawson said that the students have already been able to work closely with Heatherly Sifford, trauma coordinator at Ballad Health, to organize a presentation about distracted driving. Additionally, after winter break the students hope to begin adding facts and other informative messages to morning PA announcements.
“Wearing a seat belt is a really easy way to save your life,” said June Copp, a first time participant in the Battle of the Belt competition.
Another HOSA student, Xochil Munoz, added, “It’s a simple thing that can prevent a lot of other issues, so it’s easier to just put your seat belt on and drive safely.”
Clawson said that she is very pleased with the leadership that the students have shown in planning and executing the seat belt checks and educational opportunities. In addition to working toward another win in the Battle of the Belt competition, she said that these HOSA students are working to make a difference in their school and community.
She added that community members can help the cause by modeling proper seat belt usage for others.
“(Wearing a seat belt) is one of the single most effective things that we can do as drivers,” she said.