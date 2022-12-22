Members of Science Hill High School’s Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) club are once again participating in the statewide Battle of the Belt which helps to promote seat belt use among high schoolers.

According to Johnson City Schools’ website, the goal of the Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) club is “To enhance the delivery of compassionate, quality health care by providing opportunities for knowledge, skills, and leadership development of all health science education students.” One of the many ways that they do this is educating students on safety practices such as making sure to wear a seat belt when driving or riding in a car.

