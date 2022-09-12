Rachel Leerssen

Science Hill senior Rachel Leerssen was relieved to hear the news of her perfect ACT score as she works hard toward her big goals for the future.

While less than a half-a-percent of ACT test-takers make a perfect score, Leerssen was confident in her ability.

