The Science Hill High School Showstopper speech and drama club recently ended their competition season by receiving several wins and recognitions at the Tennessee High School Speech and Drama League State Championships.
In this statewide competition held in Memphis, the Showstoppers competed against 31 teams and broke state records by having 18 performances in the competition final. In the end, eight Science Hill students were crowned state champions, with an additional four students being named state runners up.
The following are the students who received recognitions at the competition:
Adam Everhart - 1st Place in After-Dinner Speaking
Kaia Thompson - 1st Place in Dramatic Interpretation
Owen Hoover and Olivia Castillo - 1st Place in Duo Interpretation
Sarah Nipper - 1st Place in Impromptu Speaking
Daniella Quewea - 1st Place in Original Oratory
Sophie Young - 1st Place in Poetry Interpretation
Elizabeth Clapp - 1st Place in Prose Interpretation
Madelyn Campbell - 1st Place in Solo Acting
Nora Honeycutt - 2nd Place in Humorous Interpretation
Henry Hance - 2nd Place in Poetry Interpretation
Sophia Stone and Shiven Jain - 2nd Place in Public Forum Debate
Kaylee Rogers - 2nd Place in Storytelling
Spencer Potter and Taylor Robey - 3rd Place in Duo Interpretation
Amy Li - 3rd Place in Prose Interpretation
Lily Campbell - 4th Place in after-Dinner Speaking
Isabella Webb - 4th Place in Solo Acting
Seamus Blackburn - 6th Place in Program Oral Interpretation
Ben Vols - 6th Place in TV Broadcasting
The Interpreter’s Theatre performance of “Through Her Eyes” placed 4th at the State Championship. The cast for this performance included Madelyn Campbell, Julie Anne Dugger, Amy Li, Daniella Quewea, Taylor Robey, Isabella Webb and Sophie Young.
Additionally, the One-Act Play performance of Months on End placed 4th at the competition. The cast for this performance included Adam Everhart, Henry Hance, Nora Honeycutt, Owen Hoover, George Lane, Sarah Nipper and Kaylee Rogers. From this production, Everhart, Hance and Hoover were named to the State All-Star Cast.
The Science Hill Showstoppers are ending their year with a total of 301 individual awards and 70 tournament championships. Additionally, they have won team championships in all six of the invitational tournaments that they competed in.
Auditions for next year’s cast of Showstoppers will be held on May 15 and 16 from 3-5 p.m. For more information, contact Hunter Graybeal at graybealh@jcschools.org.