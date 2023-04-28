State Showstoppers

The Science Hill Showstoppers recently competed in the Tennessee High School Speech and Drama League State Championships, hosted by Bartlett High School in Nashville.

The Science Hill High School Showstopper speech and drama club recently ended their competition season by receiving several wins and recognitions at the Tennessee High School Speech and Drama League State Championships.

In this statewide competition held in Memphis, the Showstoppers competed against 31 teams and broke state records by having 18 performances in the competition final. In the end, eight Science Hill students were crowned state champions, with an additional four students being named state runners up.

