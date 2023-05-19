Julia Gilmore photo by TR Dunn.jpg

Science Hill senior Julia Gilmore will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in recognition for her community service.

 Photo by TR Dunn

Science Hill senior Julia Gilmore is used to receiving accolades, as she has raised more than $94,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital over the last nine years. But even the notification of receiving the Congressional Gold Medal surprised her a bit. But it is something that she has been working toward for more than two years.

On June 21, Gilmore will attend the Annual Gold Medal Summit ceremony and be one of only 574 youths from across the country to receive the Congressional Award Gold Medal. The program is open to all youth in the U.S. between the ages of 14 and 24. The gold medal that Gilmore will receive is made at the U.S. Mint. Gilmore was also named the school winner of the Heisman High School Scholarship, which earned her a $1,000 scholarship.

