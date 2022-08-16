Logan Smith keeps a pretty busy schedule when it comes to education and community involvement, but he still found the time to achieve something impressive over the summer.
Smith, a senior in the Class of 2023 at Science Hill, joined the less than 0.5 percent of ACT test-takers who earn a perfect score each year.
“I think I just about fell out of my chair,” Smith said through a smile after learning of the perfect 36 ACT score. “I was shaking really bad, pretty much until I got home. I was super-duper shocked because I didn’t expect it at all.”
A perfect ACT score is remarkable, but even more impressive is that Smith earned the accomplishment while also staying busy playing the cello in the Science Hill Orchestra, being a three-year state qualifier on Science Hill’s swim and dive team and participating in Boy Scouts.
In addition to all of this, Smith spent this past June participating in the Governor’s School for Humanities at the University of Tennessee-Martin along with 50 other students his age.
“It was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever done,” Smith said. “I was definitely a little nervous going into it. But it was like getting a foot in the door to what college will be like.”
Smith noted that the positive interactions he has had with his teachers at Science Hill are what helped prepare him for the ACT.
“I’ve had a lot of really good teachers that have helped me learn and helped me enjoy learning,” he said. “So, I think with their help, I was prepared well (for the ACT).”
That quality teaching was the only practice he had for the ACT besides one practice math test. The only previous time Smith had taken the ACT was in seventh grade as a student at Liberty Bell, and even then, he was able to score a 32.
“If I’m honest, I went into that one as a trial run,” Smith said about his most recent ACT attempt. “I didn’t really prepare much for it.”
He said that not practicing may have been the trick, since he didn’t put a lot of pressure on himself to do well.
“I think that definitely helped,” he said. “Instead of being so overly stressed about it and having to prepare and be nervous, I think I was more relaxed and wanted to try my best. I think that attitude helped me.”
Smith is beginning to think seriously about his academic future as he and his family take time to tour colleges, looking for the right fit. He hopes to go to a college that will allow him to learn a lot of things and find what he is really passionate about. Currently, he feels like he might want to be a teacher or professor; this interest was sparked by two of his Science Hill math teachers: Josh Berry and Eric Wondergem.
“I’ve always considered myself to be a math kid, and I really enjoyed Mr. Berry and Mr. Wondergem,” Smith said. “Something about the way Mr. Wondergem taught made me picture myself in sort of the same position, I think. So that was an experience that made me consider teaching.”
But before he enrolls in college, Smith said he wants to make the most of his senior year at Science Hill.
“It’s my last year,” said Smith, “so, I want to make sure I hang out with my friends and enjoy it before we all go off to college.”
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.