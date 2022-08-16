Logan Smith

Logan Smith had a perfect 36 on the ACT despite having a busy school schedule.

 Collin Brooks

Logan Smith keeps a pretty busy schedule when it comes to education and community involvement, but he still found the time to achieve something impressive over the summer.

Smith, a senior in the Class of 2023 at Science Hill, joined the less than 0.5 percent of ACT test-takers who earn a perfect score each year.

