Julia Gilmore

Science Hill Senior Julia Gilmore is the school winner of the Heisman High School Scholarship.

 CONTRIBUTED

Science Hill High School senior Julia Gilmore has been named the school winner of the Heisman High School Scholarship.

Gilmore has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship. From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2023, more than 5,700 across the country were named school winners.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video