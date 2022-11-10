Science Hill High School senior Julia Gilmore has been named the school winner of the Heisman High School Scholarship.
Gilmore has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship. From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2023, more than 5,700 across the country were named school winners.
“I am extremely grateful to have made it to the state level for this scholarship, and I can’t wait to see where this will lead me,” Gilmore said. “I think being the Science Hill winner of the Heisman Scholarship not only represents the hard work I strive to accomplish within my community but also highlights the impact I hope to leave on others. Being the representative for Science Hill further establishes the notion that philanthropy and service are very prominent within the school and community here, and I am so lucky to be a part of it.”
Gilmore is a cheerleader at Science Hill and also the president of the Science Hill Beta Club. She holds volunteerism close to her heart and has raised more than $94,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital over the last nine years, including raising over $27,000 during her ninth annual fundraiser this year titled “Project Imagination.” Gilmore also finds time to volunteer at both the Ronald McDonald House and Coalition for Kids.
For the Project Imagination fundraiser, Gilmore collected arts and crafts supplies for patients at St. Jude. In the past, her fundraisers have collected movies, books, toys, batteries, chargers and more. The fundraisers began with “Project Blankie” when Gilmore was 9 years old, where she made tie blankets to give to patients.
Having done so much nonprofit work, Gilmore also founded her charitable organization the Gilmore Giving Tree, which brings awareness to her projects and the importance of volunteering in your community.
You can find more information about Gilmore’s charitable efforts by visiting her website at GilmoreGivingTree.org. Her website features donation options, a gallery of her community service, and a list of service opportunities in the community.