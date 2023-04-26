SH Robotics Team Picture

This academic year, the Science Hill robotics team took fourth place in the Miami Valley Regional competition and later paced second out of 28 teams in the Smoky Mountain Regionals. The team continues to seek community partners to help them grow and find more engaging opportunities for students.

 Photo courtesy of Collin Brooks

The Science Hill robotics team recently participated in two different competitions this year, a first for the young program working to make a name for itself.

This academic year, the robotics team took fourth place in the Miami Valley Regional, where they competed against 50 other teams. Then in March, they finished in second place out of 28 teams in the Smoky Mountain Regionals hosted in Knoxville.

