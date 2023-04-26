This academic year, the Science Hill robotics team took fourth place in the Miami Valley Regional competition and later paced second out of 28 teams in the Smoky Mountain Regionals. The team continues to seek community partners to help them grow and find more engaging opportunities for students.
The Science Hill robotics team recently participated in two different competitions this year, a first for the young program working to make a name for itself.
This academic year, the robotics team took fourth place in the Miami Valley Regional, where they competed against 50 other teams. Then in March, they finished in second place out of 28 teams in the Smoky Mountain Regionals hosted in Knoxville.
“I am so proud of the growth that our team made this year,” said sophomore Samantha Wilder, who is the team’s project manager. “We really wanted to help build the foundation for the future of this program, and I think we are really starting to see it pay off.”
While some students might be intimidated by the idea of joining a robotics team, Brad Gentry, Science Hill STEM teacher and robotics team coach, says the program offers something for everyone.
“Even if you don’t know anything about robotics, there is still a place for you on the team,” said Gentry. “We have students that do marketing and other things. They may never turn a wrench on the robot, but they are crucial to our team’s success.”
The robotics team offers exposure to STEM concepts as well as opportunities for students to practice teamwork and to boost their college applications and resumes.
“(Being a part of the team) gets you out of your comfort zone,” said freshman Julie Fulk. “Like, I was just planning on just going into a specific math or physics field, but being a part of the team has helped me open my view. So I have found out that I really enjoy the design process and that has really led me a little bit more toward engineering. Which has kind of helped me get down to what I want career-wise.”
Wilder and Fulk both agreed that they have enjoyed their time on the robotics team as well as the rewarding- and sometimes challenging- experiences they have had during practices and competitions.
“I used to not be social, and now I know how to lead people, to communicate with them, and how to help them however they need it,” Wilder said. “Some people learn responsibility and some people learn other things.”
While robotics team members and teachers are celebrating their recent wins, they have said they recognize there is still plenty of room for the program to continue to grow.
“We appreciate all the support we’ve received, and we are always open for more collaboration with our community,” said Wilder.
Liberty Bell science teacher April Mullikin, who coaches the robotics team along with Gentry and Science Hill automotive teacher Jeff Kleven, agreed. In addition to the partnership that the team already has with East Tennessee State University's engineering program, the team is looking to form more community connections that will continue to bring in new ideas and opportunities for the students who participate.
“We’d love to see some community collaboration,” said Mullikin. “We would love to bring in some people who can help our students dream bigger and think outside the box.”
Mullikin encouraged any community members or local businesses who are interested in a partnership to contact her at muillikina@jcschools.org.