Johnson City Schools recently received a grant which will allow Science Hill High School to open a student-run mercantile store that will give students work-based learning opportunities.
Preparing students for the workplace is one of the many things the school works hard to do. Now, there will be an extra opportunity made available to students.
Johnson City Schools received $45,000 from the $2.9 million in Perkins Reserve Grants (PRG), which were awarded to 44 school districts across the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE). According to the TDOE, the PRG grant opportunity is a competitive one which aims to “foster local innovation and support implementation of CTE programs and pathways.”
“We are thankful to receive these funds from the Tennessee Department of Education and we are excited that we will be able to provide more opportunities for our students,” said Julia Decker, who is Johnson City Schools’ Supervisor of Career & Technical Education and Postsecondary Opportunities. “These funds will help teach our students entrepreneurial skills and also assist students in workforce development.”
The mercantile store will be situated next to Science Hill’s already established Hilltopper Café, a fully functioning student-run coffee shop. Both of these learning spaces will serve as an entrepreneurial opportunity for all students, and the mercantile store will be managed and operated by Science Hill special education students. With this opportunity, students will be able to further develop their economic, social and educational skills.
Johnson City Schools hopes that this store will increase access and equitable participation for special education students through work-based learning opportunities. The district also hopes it will provide these students the opportunity for rigor and relevance as it relates to their ongoing high school experience and future employment.
Some of the money from the PRG grant will help to provide funding to 10 clubs for various startup projects. The profits from those projects will then return to the clubs. This will allow Science Hill clubs to become financially self-sustaining.