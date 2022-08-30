Science Hill High School
By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Schools recently received a grant which will allow Science Hill High School to open a student-run mercantile store that will give students work-based learning opportunities.

Preparing students for the workplace is one of the many things the school works hard to do. Now, there will be an extra opportunity made available to students.

