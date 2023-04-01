The Science Hill Orchestra recently attended the American String Teacher Association National Orchestra Festival in Orlando and received a “superior rating” for their performance- the highest score possible in the competition.
According to Science Hill Orchestra director Susan Lambert, participating in the American String Teacher Association (ASTA) National Orchestra Festival is something that she and the students have been looking forward to all year. After being invited and entered into the festival in August, the students have put in countless hours of practice both in and out of the classroom.
At the ASTA festival, the students had the opportunity to play a 30 minute program in front of three judges who are nationally renowned music educators and then receive focused, constructive feedback on their performance. The Science Hill Orchestra performed several top level musical compositions in their program, including the John Rutter Suite for Strings, the Air for Strings by Norman Dello Joio, the Norman Leyden Suite for Strings and the Vivaldi Alla Rustica Concerto for String Orchestra.
“It's just a wonderful opportunity,” said Lambert. “The students were adjudicated by the top of the top of our profession. And we received written comments and we received oral comments… everything was just very, very flattering.”
After giving their performance and receiving their feedback from the judges, the Science Hill Orchestra was awarded a “superior” rating, and according to Lambert, they received the highest score in the nation.
“In this festival, of course, we did go for ratings and comments, but in preparation for this whole thing I've been saying to the kids all year that you know, we are not competing against other orchestras. We are competing against the music that's been selected, and how well we play our music,” said Lambert. “My goal with this whole trip was to have the students grow as musicians and to be able to enhance every individual student.”
For the students who participated in the festival, receiving a superior rating is a great honor. Science Hill is one of only nine schools in the state of Tennessee that have an orchestra program. To not only be one of the seventeen orchestras accepted into this national festival but to then come out with such a high rating demonstrates the hard work of both the students and faculty.
“You know, it’s very, very flattering- in that national arena that we were in- to have top people in our field recognize what hard work these kids are doing and the commitment that they have made to the orchestra, to the program and to their success,” Lambert said. “We're very, very proud of our Science Hill Orchestra kids.”
By participating in this competition, the students and teachers in Science Hill’s orchestra program were able to gain meaningful exposure, experience and networking.
“It gets our school system and Science Hill recognized nationally as having one of the top orchestra programs in the country,” Lambert said. “It's good for our seniors that are going to college to be able to put on their resume, you know, that they were in one of the top National Orchestra programs and you know it, it brings a lot of prestige to our program.”
“I am extremely proud of the students,” she added, “I'm extremely flattered to be able to work with students of this quality, and to have parents that support this program like they do. And you know, it was just kind of like a dream come true for me to be able to spend most of the years working with the students, and then see all of their hard work and dedication pay off in this honor.”
In addition to participating in the ASTA National Orchestra Festival, the students were able to spend time at the ASTA National Conference which featured an exhibit hall filled with various instruments and tools for the students to view and test out. Lambert said that she will be using this experience and the judges comments to adjust and improve the orchestra curriculum for next year.
Lambert said that she greatly appreciates the work that the Johnson City Schools administration and the Johnson City Schools Orchestra Guild did to make the trip possible for the students.