The Science Hill Orchestra recently attended the American String Teacher Association National Orchestra Festival in Orlando and received a “superior rating” for their performance- the highest score possible in the competition.

According to Science Hill Orchestra director Susan Lambert, participating in the American String Teacher Association (ASTA) National Orchestra Festival is something that she and the students have been looking forward to all year. After being invited and entered into the festival in August, the students have put in countless hours of practice both in and out of the classroom.

