Science Hill High School recently hosted their Spring Student Art Show, which displayed paintings, sketches and ceramic pieces created over the last semester.
Students gathered in Grand Topper Hall with their friends and families to view the art being displayed. This art show served as an opportunity for students to show off the hard work that they have put in learning about various artistic techniques all year.
According to ceramics teacher Erik Hansen, the show included art by students in all levels of ceramics and visual art classes. The art on display included traditional mediums like paint and graphite as well as digital art.
Hansen shared that many of the graduating AP students whose art was displayed have expressed an interest in pursuing art at the collegiate level. He said some will be going on to study art at the Savannah College of Art and Design as well as local art programs like the ones offered at ETSU.
Several of the visual art collections done by AP students included a written artist's statement which explained what inspired their pieces, and their thought processes when creating their art.
“It’s kind of amazing to see all the art,” said Hansen. “You know, I’m in my classroom with my students most of the day, so it’s really nice to come out and see what the students in the other classes are making.”
Science Hill offers five fine arts classes to students: Visual Arts I, Visual Arts II, Ceramics I, Ceramics II and AP Art and Design. In order to graduate, each student is required to take at least one of these fine arts classes.