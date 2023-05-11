Science Hill High School recently hosted their Spring Student Art Show, which displayed paintings, sketches and ceramic pieces created over the last semester.

Students gathered in Grand Topper Hall with their friends and families to view the art being displayed. This art show served as an opportunity for students to show off the hard work that they have put in learning about various artistic techniques all year.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you